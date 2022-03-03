Former Pirates star reacts to Zimbabwe’s Fifa ban

Khaya Ndubane

Marshall Nyasha Munetsi has called for a speedy resolution that will see Fifa lift the ban on Zimbabwean football.



This comes after the world governing body suspended Zimbabwe from international competitions citing government interference in the running of the game.

Writing on his social media account (Twitter) Munetsi said the ban will have dire effect on those who depend on football to make end meet.

“The ban on our national teams from international football and our local teams from international cup competitions is quite sad, football has since evolved into a sport that’s more than just a sport, many livelihoods now depend on it, it’s a source of hope during tough times,” wrote the former Orlando Pirates midfielder.



“Football is a uniting table where people with differences can sit together and feast at the spectacle we call the beautiful game. It’s has been 2 years without any meaningful development on the local football scene due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result of that, we stand to lose a young generation of talented footballers who now have to resort to other means of earning because football has been in limbo.

“As we were now getting back into some sort of cautious normalcy as we try to emerge from the effects of COVID-19 in our football, our beautiful nation gets struck by a ban on international football, our football stands to lose quite a lot for many years as a result, I pray the parties involved can get to a resolution quickly so that we can get back to playing international football soon. And the decisions made will in fact pave a way for better running of our football.”