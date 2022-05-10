Mosimane questions Caf’s decision to award hosting of Champions League final to Morocco

Khaya Ndubane

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned the Confederation of African Football (Caf) decision to award Morocco the Caf Champions League final.



ALSO READ: Percy Tau stars in four-goal Ahly win; Wydad beat Petro



Caf on Monday announced that Morocco will host the final, which is set to take place on 30 May. In a statement, Caf said their decision was based on the fact that Senegal withdrew their bid, leaving Morocco as the only bidders for the final.



“Caf received a bid from the Senegalese Football Federation and from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to host the final of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League 2022.

“The Senegalese Football Federation subsequently withdrew their bid.

“Caf is therefore pleased to award the hosting of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League 2022 Final to Morocco,” read the Caf statement.

It is the second consecutive season that the North African country get to host the premium continental competition’s final, having hosted the previous edition that was won by Al Ahly who beat Kaizer Chiefs in the final.



“When the Caf Champions League group stages games were finished, rumours were saying SA is hosting.

“But after the semi-final games were decided, there was a loud silence on the country to host the final. Then after the first leg of the semi-finals, suddenly Morocco is hosting,” wrote Mosimane on his official Twitter account.

When the Caf Champions League group stages games were finished,rumours were saying SA is hosting.

Hao,jikijiki,after semifinals game were decided,there was a loud silence on the country to host the final.Then after the first leg of the semi finals, suddenly Morocco is hosting.????— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) May 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Caf received a backlash on Twitter over their decision to award Morocco to host the final.

History repeats itself,, Welcome to Morocco, the land of corruption pic.twitter.com/iiwUgnyxz1— Ahmed Fawzey????????????❤️ (@AhmedFa73835372) May 9, 2022

#StopCafCorrpution

It's not justice an fair to play 2 Champions League final in the same stadium pic.twitter.com/FPDcgPVWRP— Medhat (@Medhat72537602) May 9, 2022

Corrupted CAF

There is no continent on Earth where the final is played on same country for two successive season

And why did Al Ahly play last two super cups in Qatar despite being CL winner (only because Moroco clubs refused to play in Cairo )— Mohammed Adel (@Mohamme04349670) May 9, 2022







