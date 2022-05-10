Mosimane questions Caf’s decision to award hosting of Champions League final to Morocco

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned the Confederation of African Football (Caf) decision to award Morocco the Caf Champions League final.
Caf on Monday announced that Morocco will host the final, which is set to take place on 30 May. In a statement, Caf said their decision was based on the fact that Senegal withdrew their bid, leaving Morocco as the only bidders for the final.
“Caf received a bid from the Senegalese Football Federation and from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to host the final of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League 2022.
“The Senegalese Football Federation subsequently withdrew their bid.
“Caf is therefore pleased to award the hosting of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League 2022 Final to Morocco,” read the Caf statement.
It is the second consecutive season that the North African country get to host the premium continental competition’s final, having hosted the previous edition that was won by Al Ahly who beat Kaizer Chiefs in the final.
“When the Caf Champions League group stages games were finished, rumours were saying SA is hosting.
“But after the semi-final games were decided, there was a loud silence on the country to host the final. Then after the first leg of the semi-finals, suddenly Morocco is hosting,” wrote Mosimane on his official Twitter account.
Meanwhile, Caf received a backlash on Twitter over their decision to award Morocco to host the final.