WATCH: Patrick Vieira in altercation with Everton fan

Jonty Mark

Crystal Palace head coach Patrick Vieira put the boot in on an Everton fan who confronted him after the Toffees’ survived relegation with a 3-2 win over Palace in the English Premier League at Goodison Park on Thursday.

A video of Vieira angrily lashing out at the fan went viral, though the Palace coach refused to comment on the incident afterwards.

There have been a spate of pitch invasions in the last few days, with Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp head-butted by a Nottingham Forest fan who ran onto the field after Forest reached the Championship play-off final on Tuesday, defeating United on penalties.

Patrick Vieira kicking an Everton fan to the ground ???????????? pic.twitter.com/p6fVvYnzTd— Breezy (@UtdBreezy) May 19, 2022

I'm astonished there's any suggestion Patrick Vieira should be in trouble for what happened this evening. After what happened to Billy Sharp, how can we allow our players and managers to be subjected to this kind of taunting and placed in harm's way night after night?— Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) May 19, 2022