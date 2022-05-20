World Soccer

20 May 2022
20 May 2022

WATCH: Patrick Vieira in altercation with Everton fan

It remains to be seen if the English FA will charge Vieira.

Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with a fan on Wednesday. Picture: Oli SCARFF / AFP.

Crystal Palace head coach Patrick Vieira put the boot in on an Everton fan who confronted him after the Toffees’ survived relegation with a 3-2 win over Palace in the English Premier League at Goodison Park on Thursday.

A video of Vieira angrily lashing out at the fan went viral, though the Palace coach refused to comment on the incident afterwards.

There have been a spate of pitch invasions in the last few days, with Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp head-butted by a Nottingham Forest fan who ran onto the field after Forest reached the Championship play-off final on Tuesday, defeating United on penalties.

