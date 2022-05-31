WATCH: City boss Al Mubarak says they’re signing best striker in world in Haaland

Khaya Ndubane

Manchester City are convinced they are signing the best young striker in the world in Erling Haaland.



City announced earlier in May that they had agreed a £51million deal with Borussia Dortmund for the services of Haaland and that the 21-year-old will link up with the Premier League champions at the start of the new season.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak believes that in Haaland, they have invested in a striker for the future.



“We have, in Haaland, arguably the best number nine in the world, at the right age,” said Al Mubarak in a video posted on the City website.

“When you look at the next 10-15 years, in Haaland, we have invested in that striker for the future.

“We have been following his progression over the years and seen his transition from very talented, high-quality, high-potential player to one of the most, if not the most, exciting striker in the world.

“We are getting, truly I think, a phenomenal player that will give us great memories for our fans.”