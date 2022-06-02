WATCH: Bowen: England call is everything you dream of growing up

Phakaaathi Reporter

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has said it means “everything” to earn a first England call-up. The 25-year-old scored 12 Premier League goals last season and was rewarded with a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

“It is everything,” he said. “It is everything you dream of when you’re growing up and to get the call, obviously it is an honour and a privilege.”

Bowen is joined in the England squad by Hammers captain Declan Rice, who has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium.