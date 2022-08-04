Benni never applied for Chiefs, Pirates coaching jobs -agent

Khaya Ndubane

Benni McCarthy’s agent Rob Moore has shed light on rumours linking the former Bafana Bafana striker with head coach jobs at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.



McCarthy was heavily linked with the Soweto giants after he parted ways with AmaZulu in March, but none of those moves materialised. Chiefs and Pirates have since appointed Arthur Zwane and Jose Riveiro as head coaches respectively



His agent, Moore, however, says there was never talks between McCarthy and the Soweto rivals over a possible move.



“Benni didn’t apply for any job at either Chiefs or Pirates in the last months, there were never any discussions between us and both clubs,” said Moore told SAFM’s Thabiso Mosia this week .

“We had another club in the DStv Premiership that were looking to acquire his services, and I will not mention the club, but we were never going to consider that because we always felt that now is the right time to make the move abroad,” he added.



McCarthy was confirmed as the Manchester United first team coach last weekend.