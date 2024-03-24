World Soccer

Avatar photo

By Agence France Presse

1 minute read

24 Mar 2024

07:42 am

AFCON champions Ivory Coast held by Benin in friendly

Diakite cancelled out Olaitan's second in the 69th minute.

Oumar Diakite - Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast’s Oumar Diakite scored the goal that grabbed a 2-2 draw for the Elephants against Benin. Picture: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP

Ivory Coast came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Benin on Saturday, the African champion’s first match since winning a third AFCON title in February.

Junior Olaitan scored a brace either side of the break as 98th-ranked Benin looked to shock Ivory Coast in Amiens, France.

Former Leeds and Bournemouth winger Max-Alain Gradel, 36, got the Elephants level just shy of the half-hour mark, before breaking down in tears at scoring in his farewell match for the team he represented over 100 times.

Oumar Diakite then cancelled out Olaitan’s second in the 69th minute as a much-changed Ivory Coast side avoided defeat in their first outing since winning the AFCON final 2-1 against Nigeria in Abidjan.

