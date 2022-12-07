All hail Morocco, the unusual suspects in the World Cup quarterfinals

Jonty Mark

The World Cup has taken some big scalps in Qatar, from Germany, slain in the group stages for the second finals in a row, to Belgium, whose golden generation looked more like the geriatric generation as they slipped out of the competition.

ALSO READ: Morocco dump Spain out on penalties to reach historic World Cup quarters

And then there was Spain last night, taken down by Morocco, the brilliant Atlas Lions roaring all the way to the quarterfinals.

Still, as we approach the quarterfinals this weekend, many of the usual suspects are taking their seats.

England, France, Argentina, the Netherlands, Brazil and Croatia – that’s six quarterfinalists that shouldn’t really take anyone by surprise.

No team from outside of Europe and South America has ever won the FIFA World Cup, that status quo is set to remain, barring a miracle from Morocco.

The Netherlands comfortably eased past the USA in the last 16, as did Argentina against Australia, even if there was a slightly nervous finish.

England saw off Senegal with no real issues, and Brazil demolished South Korea.

Of the four Asian qualifiers from the group stages, only Japan put up a serious fight, dragging Croatia all the way to penalties.

After beating Spain and Germany in the group stages, the Blue Samurai can certainly lay a claim to closing the gap on Europe, even if they did it employing a style of play more leaning on efficacy off the ball than on it.

With Europe containing the strongest leagues in the world, and Brazil and Argentina supplying some of the best players in these leagues, it is only likely that the hegemony of Europe and South America will continue unabated.

England v France, Holland v Argentina, Brazil v Croatia look like cracking battles.

But, it is nice that there is a bit of variety in the mix, like there was in 2002, when Senegal reached the last eight and South Korea stormed all the way to the semifinals. Morocco have provided a welcome change in 2022, even if it is hard to see them going all the way.