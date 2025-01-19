Arsenal must take blame for Villa fightback: Arteta

Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match against Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday. The game finished 2-2. Photo: Glyn KIRK / AFP

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal had to take the blame for their damaging 2-2 draw against Aston Villa after sloppy defending cost them a chance to keep pace with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

After Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Brentford earlier on Saturday, the Gunners were left with no margin for error when they faced Villa at the Emirates Stadium.



Arteta’s side were on course to move back within four points of Liverpool after Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz scored to build a two-goal lead by the 55th minute.

But Arsenal collapsed midway through the second half as Youri Tielemans reduced the deficit before boyhood Gunners fan Ollie Watkins bagged the equaliser eight minutes later.

It was a hammer blow to Arsenal’s hopes of a first title since 2004, with Liverpool now six points clear and holding a game in hand over the second-placed north Londoners.

Arteta conceded Arsenal were culpable for the defensive mistakes that allowed Villa back into the game.

“Pride at the way the boys played and competed, the third time in six days. To deliver that dominance, that performance, they were outstanding. We deserved much more, that’s clear,” he said.

“But the way we defended, especially the second goal, can’t be part of our game.

“Conceding the two goals cannot be part of our game if you want to constantly win. It’s nowhere near the standards of what we demand.”

Arsenal have won only one of their last five games in all competitions in a dismal streak that includes an FA Cup third round exit against 10-man Manchester United and a 2-0 League Cup semi-final first leg loss to Newcastle.

Wednesday’s 2-1 win over north London rivals Tottenham looked to have revived Arsenal, but once again their inconsistent form this season reared its head at the worst possible time.

– ‘Something was missing’ –

Arteta praised his players for pushing hard after Villa’s equaliser, but Mikel Merino’s late winner was disallowed for handball by Havertz.

“They were exceptional. There were players that were dead and performed like this for 97 minutes. They don’t look for excuses or to the bench looking what to do,” Arteta said.

“It was the best game we played against Villa since I’ve been here. They’re a good side. In attack and defending, the level we’re playing is so high.

“But something was missing. The line is so thin and we have to find it. Today we cannot concede the two goals we did after everything we did.”

Arsenal have dropped 12 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, their most in a single campaign since 2019-20.

But Arteta didn’t complain about the disallowed goal, saying: “It looks like handball in one of the cameras.

“It’s difficult because we have so much emotion, the celebration and it’s taken away from you. Not easy.”

Villa’s escape act left them in seventh place, just two points adrift of the top four as they look to qualify for the Champions League for a second successive season.

Their boss Unai Emery once again haunted the Gunners, who sacked him in 2019 after less than two seasons in charge.

Villa’s two wins against Arsenal last season played a key role in stopping his former club from catching Manchester City and the Spaniard could enjoy putting a dent in their latest title bid.

“Brilliant how the players reacted after the two goals, it was fantastic. In our mentality, today we never gave up and we tried to score,” Emery said.



“Arsenal were pushing and creating some chances, but even with that we had another goal.

“Arsenal are very powerful at home. This is the level we want to be close to, but we still have work to do as they’re very strong. To complete like we did is the only way to get something here.”