Maresca says transfer speculation a ‘disaster’ for Chelsea

A number of players have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca said on Friday managing Chelsea during the January transfer window has been a “disaster”, with players unsettled because of speculation linking them with moves away from the London club.

Maresca’s side have dropped out of the top four in the Premier League after failing to win any of their past five games.



Defender Renato Veiga was reported to be in discussions with Borussia Dortmund this week while Maresca has also faced questions on the future of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Bayern Munich have reportedly made an inquiry about Christopher Nkunku and Tosin Adarabioyo has been linked with a move to Brighton.

Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei have all been told they can leave.

“On the pitch, for sure I would like to win more games, but I’m OK,” said Maresca, whose team have not won in the league since December 15.

“Off the pitch it’s a disaster because of so many noises that I don’t think help us, but I don’t think they help any club,” Maresca told a press conference ahead of Monday’s match at home to strugglers Wolves.

“It’s for every club, every manager. When there is any noise about some player, it’s not easy, because even if you think the player can be focused on us, in the end it’s a human being. So if there is any noise about some different club, probably he is not focused 100 percent, so it doesn’t help. But we need to adapt.”

Chelsea have fallen 10 points behind leaders Liverpool but Maresca said he was happy with his team’s performances.



“On the pitch, we’re in a business where we all judge results,” he said. “But if we judge the performances of the team, I’m happy. We create, we play.

“The performances are there (but) sometimes you don’t win games.

Top-scorer Cole Palmer is a doubt for the Wolves game, as are Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez, after all four players suffered injuries during Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.