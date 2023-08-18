World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Avatar photo

By AFP

2 minute read

18 Aug 2023

07:04 am

De Bruyne, Haaland and Messi nominated for UEFA player of the year

The winner of the prize will be revealed on August 31 in Monaco at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony.

De Bruyne, Haaland and Messi nominated for UEFA player of the year

Manchester City’s Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (right) is escorted off the pitch by teammate Erling Haaland after picking up an injury. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are among the three finalists for the men’s UEFA player of the year award alongside Lionel Messi, European football’s governing body announced Thursday.

ALSO READ: Guardiola eyes full house of Man City trophies after Super Cup success

The trio emerged as the leading vote-getters from a jury comprised of coaches of clubs in UEFA competitions, those in charge of European national teams and a select group of journalists.

The winner of the prize will be revealed on August 31 in Monaco at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony.

Haaland finished as the Champions League’s top scorer last season with 12 goals, while De Bruyne — who had a leading seven assists — played an integral part in City lifting the trophy for the first time.

ALSO READ: Messi on target as Miami rout Union to reach Leagues Cup final

Messi, who left Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami this summer, won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, claiming the last major trophy missing from his honours.

City’s Pep Guardiola is among the coach of the year nominees after leading the club to a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season.

He is joined by Italian pair Simone Inzaghi, who took Inter Milan to the Champions League final, and Luciano Spalletti, the coach who ended Napoli’s 33-year wait for the Serie A title.

Read more on these topics

Erling Braut Haaland lionel messi Manchester City

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Celebs And Viral ‘I am the breadwinner in my family’: Inside Jub Jub’s bail plea
News ‘Egg on your face’: Malema’s R1.2-million gala dinner table ‘sold for 3 times more’
Business Kentucky Fried Crocodile? Exotic meat is a hit at this Soweto shisanyama

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe