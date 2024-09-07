De Bruyne scores twice as Belgium beat Israel in Nations League
The victory left Belgium tied atop Group 2 in the top-tier League A with Italy.
Belgium’s midfielder #07 Kevin De Bruyne (2ndL) celebrates with team mates after scoring the opening 1-0 goal during the UEFA Nations League football match League A, Group A2, Day 1, Belgium v Israel in Debrecen, Hungary, on September 6, 2024. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
Kevin de Bruyne scored twice as Belgium opened their UEFA Nations League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Israel behind closed doors in Debrecen in Hungary.
The victory left Belgium tied atop Group 2 in the top-tier League A with Italy who beat France by the same score.
The match, a Belgian home fixture, was moved after the city of Brussels deemed it “impossible to organise this very high-risk match” in the city due to tensions linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
ALSO READ: Spain held in Nations League, Ronaldo scores 900th goal
Other Belgian cities also refused to host the match.
De Bruyne gave Belgium a 21st minute lead. Jeremy Doku broke down the left and pulled the ball back to his unmarked Manchester City club-mate.
Israel levelled after 36 minutes when Timothy Castagne deflected a header powerfully off his own crossbar and into the net.
Youri Tielemans ran on to a flick from Lois Openda to put Belgium ahead again in the 48th minute.
Openda, starting after Romelu Lukaku asked to be left out of the Belgium squad, then drew a foul from Raz Shlomo to win a penalty that de Bruyne converted in the 56th minute.
ALSO READ: Messi missing from Ballon d’Or nominees, Spanish stars dominate
Four minutes later, Openda won another penalty, drawing a foul from Sagiv Jehezkel.
Captain De Bruyne, who had never scored a hat-trick for Belgium, passed the ball to Openda but Yoav Gerafi saved the spot kick with his legs.
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.