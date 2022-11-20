Ecuador cruise past hosts Qatar in World Cup opener

Jonty Mark

Enner Valencia put in a superb first half display as Ecuador comfortably beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the 2022 Fifa World Cup opening match at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The Ecuador captain had an early goal disallowed but then netted twice as the South American side ran Qatar ragged, especially in the opening 45 minutes.

Valencia limped from the field with about 15 minutes left, and Ecuador will hope that their skipper and talisman is not too seriously injured.

Qatar, meanwhile, offered little to suggest they will get out of Group A, barely threatening their opponent’s goal, and are the first host nation to lose their opening match at a Fifa World Cup finals.

The hosts were given a massive reprieve in just the third minute as goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb made a hash of a clearance from a free kick, Felix Torres acrobatically turned the ball across goal and Valencia headed in from close range.

But after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Ecuador’s all-time leading goalscorer was not to be denied, however, as he won a penalty, after being brought down by a clumsy challenged from Alsheeb, who had a terrible start to the match.

The 33 year-old picked himself up and easily converted the spot kick, to give Ecuador a 16th minute lead.

And Valencia added another in the 32nd minute, heading in brilliantly from Angelo Preciado’s fine cross.

Qatar created virtually nothing until the last seconds of the first half, when they really should have pulled one back, but Almoez Ali inexplicably headed Hassan Alhaydos’ cross wide from about two metres out.

Ecuador continued to dominate in the second half and Alsheeb finally produced a save in the 55th minute, doing well to stop Renato Ibarra’s effort.

With ten minutes left, the Qatar goalkeeper also had to race off his line to deny the superb Gonzalo Plata., in an improved display after the break.

Qatar substitute Mohammed Muntari broke free in the 86th minute and crashed a shot just over the bar, but it wasn’t to be for the host nation.

Qatar’s next game is against Senegal on Friday, while Ecuador take on the Netherlands on the same day.