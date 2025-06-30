Andile Jali joins elite 10% black farmers: Midfielder farms cattle in Gqeberha

From pitch to pasture, Andile Jali is making serious power moves off the field.

The Chippa United midfielder is now embracing a new identity, that of a cattle farmer, and fans are loving it.

A recent video of Jali hard at work on his Gqeberha-based farm has not only gone viral but also sparked conversations around black wealth, future planning, and life after football.

From midfield maestro to modern farmer

Andile Jali, the former Mamelodi Sundowns, Pirates, and Bafana Bafana star, is proving that life beyond football can be just as purposeful.

While many know him for his strong presence on the field, the veteran midfielder is now making waves in a very different arena, agriculture.

Recently, visuals of Jali tending to his cattle were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @safootclassics, and MDN news showed the footballer in workwear, feeding cattle, and handling farm duties.

Jali, currently signed to Chippa United, has never been one to over-share his personal life. But this latest venture gives fans a rare glimpse into his long-term plans, and they’re impressed.

“He’s thinking smart,” wrote one user. “This is what generational wealth looks like,” said another.

Black farmers in South Africa: a growing minority

South African professional soccer player, Andile Jali. Picture: Instagram

Jali’s move into farming comes when black ownership in agriculture is still relatively low. According to the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development, black farmers make up only about 10% of commercial farmers in South Africa, a sobering statistic in a country where the majority is still striving for equitable land and economic ownership.

However, that number is slowly growing as more black professionals, including athletes and entertainers, turn their eyes toward agribusiness and sustainability. Jali joins a rising number of public figures who are investing in agriculture as both a personal passion and a long-term financial strategy.

Farming: more than just a side hustle

Andile at Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images



Cattle farming is no small-time side gig. For someone like Jali, who is reportedly investing serious time and resources into his livestock, the financial benefits are real. South Africa’s beef industry alone is valued at over R30 billion and continues to grow.

Cattle can be sold for meat, breeding, or dairy purposes, offering multiple income streams and stability in a volatile economy.

Farming also offers something football can’t — longevity. While careers on the pitch typically end in one’s 30s or early 40s, agriculture provides a lifetime of potential. It’s a move that speaks not just to smart money, but to vision.

Keeping it humble, building a legacy

Former Moroka Swallows midfielder Andile Jali. Picture via Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix





Despite recent headlines surrounding a legal tussle with Moroka Swallows and flexing luxury bikes online, Jali’s farming visuals tell a different story, one of a man who’s laying the foundation for something more meaningful.