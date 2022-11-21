Gapko, Klaasen strike late as Dutch break Senegal hearts

Jonty Mark

Young Dutch star Cody Gapko struck with just five minutes on the clock, and Davy Klaasen added another in stoppage time to give the Netherlands a 2-0 Group A 2022 Fifa World Cup win over Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium on Monday.

ALSO READ: England hit Queiroz’ Iran for six of the best

The Teranga Lions had battled hard against the Netherlands, but Gapko struck with the European side’s first shot on target, and Klaasen followed up in the 8th minute of injury time, to send Louis Van Gaal’s side level with Ecuador at the top of the group.

The Netherlands made some sloppy errors at the back in the first half that Senegal we unable to make the most of, perhaps a sign of just how much they missed talisman Sadio Mane, the Bayern Munich star already ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Early in the game, Watford forward Ismailia Sarr did well to win the ball high up the pitch and set up Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia, but his effort was blocked for a corner.

Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal partnered former Tottenham strikers Vincent Janssen and Steven Bergwijn in attack and in the 5th minure Jansen found PSV’s 23 year-old Gapko, who fizzed a ball across the face of goal, but Senegal did well to clear.

Sarr then won another ball in front of the Dutch goal in the 10th minute, but fired over the bar.

In the 17th minute, Gapko’s cross was headed just wide by former Manchester United midfielder Danny Blind.

The Netherlands’ best chance of the half came in the 19th minute as Steven Bwrghuis set up Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong, but he dithered and dallied on the ball and couldn’t finish.

Sarr was Senegal’s most dangerous player, and he sat Denzel Dumfries on his backside and curled in a shot that Virgil Van Dijk headed over his own bar.

Later in the half, a fine cross fron Sarr was cleared away from goal by Manchester City defender Nathan Ake.

It was an equally tight affair after break, with Van Dijk headed a corner just over, before Youssouf Sabaly’s effort was deflected away at the other end.

In the 65th minute, Senegal finally tested Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert, though Dia’s effort was easily stopped at his near post.

in the 71st minute Senegal were dealt a blow as veteran midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate was forced off the field on a stretcher, another huge blow to the Teranga Lions’s World Cup hopes if he is ruled out for an extended period.

Senegal had a fantastic chance immediately after that, with Idrissa Gueye hitting a snapshot from the edge of the box that was brilliantly saved by Noppert, though an offside flag may have intervened had the ball hit the back of the net.

In the 75th minute, Sarr produced some trickery to set up substitute Bamba Dieng, but he fired over.

And Senegal hearts were broken in the 85th minute, as De Jong swung in a cross, Senegal goalkeeper Mendy came off his line, and Gakpo beat him to the ball and nodded home.

A minute later, Gueye rifled in an effort from long range that Noppert had to tip wide, but it was the Dutch who doubled their lead to pick up the three points.