La Liga matchday 17 preview sees a weekend of three derbies

FC Barcelona host the final game of Matchday 17 on Sunday night.

Matchday 17 of the 2024/25 La Liga EA Sports season could be a momentous one, with several derbies and with other important fixtures pitting direct rivals against each other.

That is the case with the very first game of the round on Friday night, Real Valladolid vs Valencia CF, which sees the bottom two teams in the standings face off in a crucial six-pointer.



ALSO READ: Barcelona, Madrid on guard against Liga slip-ups after European joy

With the former six points behind 17th-placed CD Leganés and with the latter five points from safety, this already feels like a must-win game for both clubs.



The other team currently inside the relegation zone, RCD Espanyol, kick off Saturday’s proceedings with their home game against CA Osasuna. This is a return to the RCDE Stadium for current CA Osasuna boss Vicente Moreno, so he’ll be keen to prove himself with his new team.



At 4.15 pm, there is a very intriguing match between RCD Mallorca and Girona FC, two teams who just a few years ago were battling it out in La Liga hyper motion but who have both established themselves as competitive sides in La Liga over the past couple of seasons. Currently eighth and ninth respectively, this is a big game for both these clubs who hope to finish the season inside the European positions.



Sevilla FC vs RC Celta follows, and this promises to be an emotional affair as it’ll be Jesús Navas’ final home game for Los Rojiblancos. With the right-back preparing to retire at the end of the calendar year, this will be his final outing at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and there may not be a dry eye in the house.



The final game on Saturday is a Madrid derby, a meeting of Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid in Vallecas. This could be a tricky game for the defending champions, as they’ve struggled against Los Franjirrojos in recent seasons, with Real Madrid winning just three of their past seven La Liga games against their capital city neighbours. Even when they did win, those three victories were by just one-goal margins.



Sunday brings up five matches, the first of which is another Madrid derby. It’s Atlético de Madrid vs Getafe CF and it’s a very important game in the title race, as Los Colchoneros will hope to keep up their excellent recent form. They’ve won their past five in La Liga, and will hope to make it six in a row here.

Next up is a Basque derby, as Deportivo Alavés host an in-form Athletic Club side. This will be the first game at the Estadio Mendizorroza for new Deportivo Alavés coach Eduardo Coudet, and it could hardly be a bigger occasion.



At 7.30pm on Sunday, there are two simultaneous fixtures. One is Real Sociedad vs UD Las Palmas, a clash between two of the most in-form teams in the competition, while the other is Villarreal CF vs Real Betis, a meeting of two teams who expect to finish this season inside the European qualification spots.



ALSO READ: Man City host Man United in crisis derby, Newcastle need win



FC Barcelona host the final game of Matchday 17 on Sunday night, when they welcome CD Leganés to the Estadi Olímpic. Barça have won all five home games they’ve ever played against Los Pepineros, and, considering their recent slump in form, Hansi Flick’s men really do need to take the three points this Sunday night. It’ll be fascinating to see if they can, or if the newly promoted side can spring a surprise.