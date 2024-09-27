Madrid return to scene of last defeat for Atletico derby clash

Atletico were the last team to beat Madrid in the top flight, just over a year ago.

Diego Simeone’s (left) Atletico Madrid will host Carlo Ancelotti’s (right) in a Madrid derby clash on Sunday. Photo: Rubén de la Fuente Pérez / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP

Spanish and European champions Real Madrid were unstoppable last season, unless they were facing city rivals Atletico Madrid.

The only two defeats Los Blancos suffered were inflicted by Diego Simeone’s side, who host Real Madrid on Sunday in a spicy La Liga derby clash.

Atletico were the last team to beat Madrid in the top flight, just over a year ago, with Carlo Ancelotti’s men unbeaten in 39 games since.



The Rojiblancos also turfed Madrid out of the Copa del Rey in January 2024 in the last 16, which is the only loss Madrid have fallen to in the calendar year.

Madrid are without star summer signing Kylian Mbappe after he suffered a thigh injury in the midweek win over Alaves, but still have a galaxy of attacking stars to call on.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, often the target of abuse from Atletico supporters, has hit top form ahead of the derby, while midfielder Jude Bellingham may be given more attacking responsibilities.

Young striker Endrick is another option for Ancelotti, with the Brazilian teenager impressing off the bench when given chances to play so far.

Another option is to play with Luka Modric as an extra midfielder in a return to the 4-4-2 formation rather than maintaining the 4-3-3 used so far to help Madrid minimise Atletico’s threat.

After a sluggish start to the campaign where Madrid drew at Mallorca and Las Palmas inside the first three league games, now Los Blancos have won five in a row across all competitions.

“We’re getting better and it suits us because the schedule is very demanding,” said Ancelotti this week.

“We’ve come back well after the break and we want to continue like this for Sunday’s game, which is going to be very tough.”

Madrid, second, trail leaders Barcelona by four points and it could be seven by the time the derby kicks off with Hansi Flick’s side facing Osasuna on Saturday.

Atletico come into the match two points behind Los Blancos after a fortunate late 1-0 win at Celta Vigo, earned by Julian Alvarez’s 90th-minute strike.

“(The derby) is a very important game… We have to prepare and think well about this match that will be important for what’s to come, and for the season,” said Alvarez.



The forward could start after coming off the bench against Celta, with Simeone using Alvarez in a variety of different roles so far.

“He’s a versatile player, he can play upfront, he can play (in midfield), he gives us more options,” said the coach.

Player to watch: Aimar Oroz

The Osasuna midfielder is his team’s biggest hope of denting Barcelona’s 100 percent record when the Liga leaders visit El Sadar on Saturday. Oroz, 22, offers a decent goal threat in support of Croatian target man Ante Budimir, as well as energy to battle with Barca in the middle.

Key stats

14 – Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni has made the most interceptions in the league.

21 – Barca winger Lamine Yamal has been fouled the most in the top flight.

27 – Saves made by over-worked Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, more than any other goalkeeper.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday

Valladolid v Mallorca (1900)

Saturday

Getafe v Alaves (1200), Rayo Vallecano v Leganes (1415), Real Sociedad v Valencia (1630), Osasuna v Barcelona (1900)

Sunday

Celta Vigo v Girona (1200), Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla (1415), Real Betis v Espanyol (1630), Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (1900)

Monday

Villarreal v Las Palmas (1900)