Man City face injury ’emergency’: Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City face an “emergency” in certain positions as he grapples with a punishing injury list ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

City went into Wednesday’s League Cup tie at Tottenham without six first-team players, with Rodri, Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish all sidelined.

They lost defender Manuel Akanji with a calf issue in the warm-up and forward Savinho was taken off on a stretcher midway through the second half with what appeared to be a swollen ankle.



City manager Guardiola said after the 2-1 defeat that he had just 13 senior players available — the team ended the match in London with a clutch of academy graduates on the pitch.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday Guardiola, whose team are one point clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, said he had “many doubts” ahead of the Bournemouth game.

“We have a lot (of injuries) in certain departments and certain positions, but it is what it is,” he said. “I am pretty sure, like I have said many times to the team, ‘Guys, try not to feel sorry for ourselves’.”

Guardiola said he was being forced to use academy players during the crisis.

“We are using them because we are in an emergency in certain positions,” he said. “But yes, some of them we trust them, like in the past, to help us.

“That is why the academy is there. Not ideal, but when the situation demands. Yes, we don’t have another option.”

Guardiola said the lengthy injury list did not make it more likely that the club would dip into the transfer market in January as he could have a fit squad by then, with the exception of long-term absentee Rodri.

“When we are all together, the squad is enough,” he said. “It is complete. It is nice. It is top. But then everybody is completely focused and fit.”



Guardiola extended a welcome to Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, who was named as Manchester United’s new manager earlier on Friday.

“I congratulate him next Tuesday (when City face Sporting in the Champions League),” he said. “We faced each other as a team two or three seasons ago in the Champions League.”