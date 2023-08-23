Man United unveil away jersey for 2023/24 season

The new jersey was inspired by Man United's past but redefined for a new generation of stars on the biggest stage.

Manchester United and sponsors adidas on Wednesday unveil away jersey for the 2023/24 season.



ALSO READ: Greenwood to leave Man Utd after abuse allegations



The new kit was inspired by the club’s past but redefined for a new generation of stars on the biggest stage.

Two decades on from the last time United wore vertical stripes, the jersey revisits a design synonymous with the club in its infancy.



Reimagining the famous green from the club’s early away kits, in a fresh and modern expression that is equally at home on the pitch, as it is on the terraces.

Taking colour inspiration from the aesthetic of Manchester itself, maroon-red lines punctuating white blocks represent the famous red bricks of the city’s architecture. A night green base reflects a colour often found incorporated into its striking urban structures. While a white ribbed crew neck completes the fresh and modern look.

Inigo Turner, Design Director at adidas said: “We’re incredibly excited to return to a design that is fundamental to the heritage of this great club. Vertical stripes are in the DNA of Manchester United and we hope this bold new look captures the imaginations of fans as they travel the globe supporting the team. We have intentionally taken cues from the city itself, to provide both the players and travelling fans with a piece of home, wherever they are wearing it.”



ALSO READ: Al Nassr leave it late to snatch Asian Champions League spot

The on-field version of the shirt is constructed with HEAT.RDY technology, optimized to keep players feeling comfortable while performing on the biggest stage. While the kit version for fans features AEROREADY technology, which uses sweat-wicking or absorbent materials to keep the body feeling dry.

Engineered to support players in their performance and inspire fans wherever they show their support, the jersey is made with 100% recycled materials, representing just one of adidas’ solutions to help end plastic waste.