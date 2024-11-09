Mbappe ‘down but not out’ says Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his troubled French striker Kylian Mbappe was as down as the rest of the...

Real Madrid’s French forward Kylian Mbappe has had a troubled start to the 2024/25 season. Picture: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his troubled French striker Kylian Mbappe was as down as the rest of the team over recent setbacks but remained motivated ahead of Saturday’s Liga clash with Osasuna.

Mired in a sexual assault investigation in Sweden and struggling to find his feet in the ultra demanding Real Madrid spotlight, Mbappe was this week left out of France coach Didier Deschamps’ squad for the next round of Nations League matches.

“Mbappe is down but not out,” Ancelotti said of his club form, adding that the 25-year-old remained “motivated”.

The European champions were hammered 4-0 by rivals Barcelona at the end of October and are now nine points behind their great rivals in La Liga.

On top of that, they slumped to a second consecutive home defeat Tuesday, with AC Milan triumphing 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe has been some way off his best but the Italian coach refused to lay the blame at his door.

“The problem he’s having is everyone’s problem. We haven’t hit our stride yet. But I’m convinced Mbappe is going to get through this difficult moment,” he said.

“You could point at Vinicius (Junior), Rodrygo or (Jude) Bellingham. It is a difficult moment for everyone.

“You can’t let your head drop, you have to hold it high.”

Ancelotti, however, declined to speculate on Mbappe’s second consecutive omission from the World Cup finalists’ squad.

“It is a decision of the national team coach and I do not have the right to judge it. I do not allow myself to do so,” said Ancelotti.

France are due to play Israel at the Stade de France on November 14 and Italy in Milan three days later.