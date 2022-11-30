Onana clears air on suspension from Cameroon World Cup squad

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Andre Onana has cleared the air following his suspension for Cameroon’s squad at the World Cup in Qatar.

The keeper was in the team sheet for their game against Serbia on Monday, but he was marked as absent.

Later on, the Cameroon football governing body Fecafoot released a statement explaining the absence of their long-time No.1.

“The Cameroon Football Federation hereby informs the public that following Rigobert Song Bahanag’s decision, who is the head coach of the Indomitable Lions, the player Andre Onana has been temporarily suspended from the group for disciplinary reasons.

“The Cameroon Football Federation reiterates its full support to the head coach and his entire staff as they implement the federation’s policy aimed at preserving discipline, solidarity, complementarity and cohesion within the national team.

“Fecafot further reaffirms its commitment to create a peaceful atmosphere for the team and to provide them with adequate facilities for an outstanding performance,” read the statement.

On Tuesday evening, Onana – who flew out of Qatar after his suspension – released a statement still pledging his allegiance to the Indomitable Lions.

“I want to express my affection for my country and the national team,” wrote Onana in the statement.

“Yesterday I was not allowed to be on the ground to help Cameroon, as I always do, to achieve the team’s goals.

“I always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner,” added the Inter Milan shotstopper.

He then wished the team well and said he had always given his best whenever he wore the Cameroon national team shirt.

“I put all my efforts and my energy into unravelling the situation, but I did not get the reception I expected. I want to express my affection for my country and the Indomitable Lions.

“I have always behaved appropriately to help lead the team to success. All my encouragement goes to my team-mates, because we have shown that we are capable of going very far in this competition.

“Some moments are difficult to understand. However, I always consider and respect the decisions of the people responsible for the management and supervision of our team.

“The values that I promote as a person and as a professional are those that identify me, and that I have inherited from my family since my early childhood. Representing Cameroon is a huge privilege. The nation is first and forever.”