Blom may end up at SuperSport as talks with Chiefs remain unresolved

Njabulo Blom could sign with SuperSport United in January as his contract wrangle with Kaizer Chiefs remains unresolved.



Phakaaathi reported last week that Blom’s issue was dividing the Amakhosi management with some believing he should be given what he wants. But others are adamant that should they concede, they would be setting a precedent for the future which the club cannot afford.



It has now emerged that Blom’s management are considering other options for him, with one being SuperSport United.



“If they can’t get him a big move to one of the big teams or to Europe, he will go to SuperSport to build his profile.



“Gavin Hunt (SuperSport coach) has already said he would welcome Blom with open arms and that he has a special role for him,” said a source.



“Sundowns and Pirates are also possible destinations for him.”