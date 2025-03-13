Penalty controversy as Real reach Champions League quarters

'It hurts, I think we played a great match, but unfortunately we lacked a bit of luck,' said Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (C) celebrates with teammates after the penalty shoot out win over Atletico. Picture: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

Julian Alvarez had his penalty in the shoot-out controversially disallowed as Real Madrid beat rivals Atletico to reach the Champions League quarter-finals Wednesday while Arsenal, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund also advanced.

Failures from the spot defined the second leg of the Madrid derby last-16 tie including a remarkable decision to rule out Alvarez’s kick for Atletico as Real won 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on aggregate.

Atletico level in seconds

Conor Gallagher’s strike 27 seconds into the game at the Metropolitano stadium had levelled the scores on aggregate.

Gallagher’s close-range finish cancelled out Real’s 2-1 lead from the first leg last week, but the reigning champions could have progressed inside 90 minutes.

They won a spot-kick midway through the second half when Kylian Mbappe was hauled down by Clement Lenglet after accelerating into the box.

However, Vinicius Junior blazed his kick high over the bar, and the game went to extra time and then penalties with no further scoring.

The shoot-out hinged on Alvarez’s second penalty for Atletico, which he converted. However, a VAR check indicated that he had touched the ball with his standing foot as he slipped before striking to score.

The penalty was disallowed and while Lucas Vazquez later missed for Real, Marcos Llorente hit the bar for Atletico, and it was Antonio Rudiger’s effort which squirmed in that proved to be the winner.

Real’s Valverde – ‘Thank God we won’

“We went to penalties, by the end we were very tired, it was very noticeable and thank God we won,” Real’s Federico Valverde told broadcaster Movistar.

The record 15-time European Cup winners have now played Atletico in five separate Champions League ties in the last 12 seasons, and come out on top every time, twice on penalties.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will face Arsenal in the last eight in what will be the first meeting of the clubs since 2006.

The Gunners’ progress to a second straight quarter-final was never in doubt going into the second leg against PSV Eindhoven, after a 7-1 win in the Netherlands last week.

The clubs drew 2-2 in the return at the Emirates Stadium, allowing Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to advance 9-3 on aggregate.

Oleksandr Zinchenko put Arsenal ahead early on the night with a fine strike and Declan Rice got a second for the hosts after Ivan Perisic had equalised for PSV.

Couhaib Driouech scored another for PSV with a magnificent chip as the Dutch champions went out with their heads held high.

Asensio stars again for Villa

There are two Premier League clubs into the last eight, with Aston Villa beating Club Brugge 3-0 in Birmingham to secure a 6-1 aggregate triumph.

The Belgian side’s hopes of a comeback were effectively doused when Kyriani Sabbe was shown a straight red card for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity just 17 minutes in.

Marco Asensio was Villa’s star as he came off the bench at half-time to score twice in the second half, taking his tally of goals to seven in eight games since signing on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in January.

All Villa’s goals came in the space of 12 minutes early in the second half, with Asensio netting twice either side of an Ian Maatsen strike.

The 1982 European Cup winners face a quarter-final against Asensio’s parent club PSG, which will mean Villa coach Unai Emery facing his former side.

‘It doesn’t get much harder than PSG over two legs.’

“It’s mad. A lot of years of hard work. Champions League quarter-finalists? Can’t ask for much more,” said Villa captain John McGinn.

“It doesn’t get much harder than PSG over two legs.”

Earlier, last season’s beaten finalists Borussia Dortmund fought back to beat Lille 2-1 in France and win 3-2 on aggregate.

Jonathan David gave Lille an early lead, putting the French club ahead in the tie after last week’s 1-1 draw.

Emre Can squared things by converting a penalty for Dortmund on 54 minutes and Maximilian Beier fired in a fine winner.

Dortmund will face Barcelona in the quarterfinals next month, having lost 3-2 at home to the Catalans during the league phase in December.