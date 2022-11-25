PODCAST: World Cup Matchweek 1 – Surprises, thrashings and Ronaldo ‘celebrations’

Phakaaathi Reporter

It was quite the first round of matches at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, with two massive surprises (see Saudi Arabia and Japan), some absolute hammerings (see England and Spain), and a wonder-goal from Brazil (see Richarlison).

ALSO READ: Last gasp Iran sink Wales at World Cup

In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with soccer writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, discuss the start to the competition, and also highlight a worrying first week for African teams.

This podcast, one must stress, was recorded before Senegal beat Qatar on Friday, indeed before any of the second round of fixtures kicked off (well done to Carlos Queiroz, Roger De Sa and Iran for taking down Wales).

Well done, too, to Ghana for getting Africa off the mark in terms of hitting the back of the net, albeit in defeat, and the team also have their say on Osman Bukari’s ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ celebration.

The podcast also didn’t have an editor, so bear with the unabridged sound checks, mumbles and swearing (hopefully there was no swearing!).

You can listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall podcast right here!