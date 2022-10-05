WATCH: Klopp jokes about tactical switch surprising Liverpool

Phakaaathi Reporter

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joked his Liverpool side were confused by a tactical switch as they beat Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League, with goalkeeper Allan McGregor preventing a greater margin of victory in a one-sided affair at Anfield.

ALSO READ: Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli show Champions League credentials

The twist was that the tactical switch was Liverpool’s own, as they managed to return to winning ways, following their 3-3 English Premier League draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

“I think our set up was the biggest surprise tonight. We surprised ourselves, and yeah, these situations can happen.” quipped Klopp.

“It was difficult to defend, I think Diogo Jota moved particularly well between the lines, Darwin (Nunez) kept them awake.

“But now we will see what we do when we come to Rangers,” added, with the return fixture next week in Glasgow.

“We respect them a lot and we know it’s a different game, a different occasion.”