Citizen Reporter

Protest overshadowed play at the first full day of matches at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Monday’s first game saw England’s players taking a knee to protest discrimination in host country Qatar.

Iran’s team chose to stay silent during their country’s national anthem.

During the week, Iran’s captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh said that the players would decide “collectively” whether or not to sing the anthem as a sign of support for the victims of the harshly repressed protests in their country.

ALSO READ: England hit Queiroz’ Iran for six of the best