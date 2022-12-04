WATCH: Senegal fans optimistic about win over ‘unshaken’ England

Phakaaathi Reporter

The fans zone in Senegal is expected to attract massive number of football enthusiast in the capital Dakar this Sunday.

The Lions of Teranga are playing a historic round of 16 in Doha, Qatar, against the formidable England.

In Dakar, the football frenzy has overtaken events since the beginning of the World Cup.

This euphoria comes a few months after Senegal became the champions of African Cup of nations held in Cameroon earlier this year.

The victories against Qatar and Ecuador compensated for their emotional loss to the Netherlands, a feeling that a feeling that has boosted the confidence among these Senegalese fans.

“This is Africa playing against the World. This year, we won the African Cup, which means that we are more confident and furthermore we have ambitions. We hope to go beyond the quarterfinals, to play the third place even if it is not the final”.

Meanwhile Senegalese coach Aliou Cissé has been on his feet ever since. The coach of the Lions knows how fragile his team is.

Already deprived of his star, Sadio Mané, he has managed to instill confidence to his team counting on the likes of Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy who many believe has not settled yet in these competition.

Their opponent, England, have been on the offensive in their recent group matches undoubtedly thrashing their opponents to seal a place in the last of 16.

Gareth Southgate, the English coach, has proven he picked the right players for this glorious competition.

The Three Lions are on a mission, hungry for a title. They have lost a European championship final and want to avoid another disappointment this time round.

Senegal or England, the winner Sunday will know their opponent in the quarters even before the kick-off.

The French team who are the world champions will face Lewandowski’s side Poland a little earlier in the afternoon