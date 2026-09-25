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Zidane admits emotion on eve of first game as France coach

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

25 September 2026

10:43 am

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"I feel even more emotional than I did ahead of my first game as a player," said Zidane.

Zidane admits emotion on eve of first game as France coach

France’s head coach Zinedine Zidane gives a press conference in Kocaeli stadium in Izmit, Turkey, on Thursday, on the eve of the UEFA Nations League football match against Turkey, his first official match in charge of the French national team. Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

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France legend Zinedine Zidane on Thursday admitted to feeling “immense emotion” as he prepared to take charge of Les Bleus for the first time in their UEFA Nations League clash with Turkey.

“I feel even more emotional than I did ahead of my first game as a player. Today I feel immense emotion at being able to be here in charge of France,” Zidane said ahead of Friday’s Group A1 game at the home of Kocaelispor in northern Turkey.

The 54-year-old star of the France team that won the World Cup in 1998 was appointed in July to succeed his former international colleague Didier Deschamps, who stepped down after 14 years at the helm.

Zidane was a superstar as a player and remains an icon in his home country, two decades after hanging up his boots. He has since enjoyed success as coach of Real Madrid and there is huge anticipation in France at his appointment.

“That is entirely logical,” Zidane acknowledged. “But the protagonists are the players. I will stick to my job and try to put something in place with the players to get them winning games. That’s what interests me.”

Zidane also revealed that captain Kylian Mbappe was back training normally again after struggling with illness earlier in the week.

After the clash with Turkey, Zidane and France face Belgium in Brussels next Monday before a home double-header against Italy and Belgium at the Stade de France at the start of next month.

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot believes having the spotlight on Zidane could benefit the players.

“We know how important he has been for French football. His aura means he takes up a lot of space and people expect a lot from him,” said the AC Milan man.

“He is trying to stay out of the spotlight to allow the players to fully express themselves, and so that people talk as little as possible about him.

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“That is obviously difficult but it’s maybe a good thing because talking more about the coach than about certain players could allow them to be left a bit more in peace.”

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