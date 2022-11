It will never be a fast race, but in every other way, the Soweto Marathon ticks all the boxes as a world-class event. South Africa has a handful of road races over distances ranging from 10km to 42km which have received Label status by World Athletics, spearheaded by the Cape Town Marathon which is gunning for a spot in the top-flight World Marathon Majors series. READ MORE: Stephen Mokoka charges to another victory at Cape Town Marathon The domestic circuit also boasts the biggest ultra-marathons in the world, led by the popular 90km Comrades and 56km Two Oceans ultra-distance races....

It will never be a fast race, but in every other way, the Soweto Marathon ticks all the boxes as a world-class event.

South Africa has a handful of road races over distances ranging from 10km to 42km which have received Label status by World Athletics, spearheaded by the Cape Town Marathon which is gunning for a spot in the top-flight World Marathon Majors series.

The domestic circuit also boasts the biggest ultra-marathons in the world, led by the popular 90km Comrades and 56km Two Oceans ultra-distance races.

One of the country’s best races, however, continues to take a back seat. And due to some aspects of the event which can’t be changed, it’s possible that it always will.

Though most races have struggled to regain the entry numbers we saw before the Covid pandemic, the Soweto Marathon has bounced back in spectacular fashion, with a field of more than 16,000 participants turning out on Sunday.

And while some organisers have struggled to get local communities interested in their events elsewhere in SA, the people of Soweto have always turned out at the side of the road in their numbers, elevating the tremendous vibe that carries the runners through the streets.

As we’ve seen with popular international races like the New York and London marathons, an event’s popularity relies largely on local residents showing support, and in this aspect, Soweto can mix it with the best.

Historical route

The route is also spectacular, passing various monuments and buildings, truly showcasing the history and culture tied to the township.

The reality, however, is that Soweto’s location counts against it when trying to convince the rest of the world that it is a race worth watching.

Not only is it more than 1,600m above sea level, but it’s almost impossible to hold a race through the township and showcase its history while avoiding hills.

So the course is tough and times are not as fast as they are in flat races at sea level, and without fast times from the elite runners, it loses tremendous value in terms of global interest.

Road running festival

But that doesn’t mean the race belongs on a scrapheap of ‘other events’. Fast times or not, the Soweto marathon is a celebration of sport in one of the country’s most vibrant communities.

Ownership of the event and broadcasting rights have caused some controversy in recent years, and at one point the event was scrapped due to internal battles.

But the People’s Race has not only survived, it continues to thrive and has cemented its place as one of South Africa’s greatest races.