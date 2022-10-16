Sport

Wesley Botton
Chief sports writer
16 Oct 2022
Stephen Mokoka charges to another victory at Cape Town Marathon

Kenyan athlete Meseret Meleka shattered the race record in the women's contest.

Stephen Mokoka secured his third victory at the annual Cape Town Marathon. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Local favourite Stephen Mokoka delivered a historic performance on Sunday, becoming the first man to win the Cape Town Marathon three times.

Though he finished outside the race record of 2:08:31, which he set in 2018, Mokoka coasted to a convincing victory in 2:09:58 to successfully defend the title he won last year.

Ethiopian athlete Derseh Kassie finished second in 2:11:26 and his compatriot, Dagnachew Maru, was third in 2:11:52.

“This is a tough course,” said 37-year-old Mokoka, after organisers made some adjustments to the route for this year’s race.

“The first 10km was very tough and the last part was a little nicer, but in the middle it was also very tough. But I wanted to run under 2:10:00, so I’m happy.”

Women’s race

Foreign athletes dominated the women’s contest, with Kenya’s Meseret Meleka smashing the race record.

Meleka stormed over the line in 2:24:02, ripping nearly two minutes off the previous mark (2:25:44) set by Lydia Simiyu last year.

Stella Marais was the first South African woman to finish, taking eighth position in a personal best time of 2:38:34.

In the men’s wheelchair event, pre-race favourite Aaron Pike of the United States took the win in 1:40:15, with South African veteran Ernst van Dyk grabbing the runner-up spot in 1:44:02.

Vanessa de Souza of Brazil won the women’s wheelchair race in 1:57:48, holding off a strong challenge from Mauritian athlete Noemi Alphonse, who finished just one second off the pace in a late sprint for the line.

