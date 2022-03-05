Ken Borland
5 Mar 2022
Like it or not, Boucher’s Proteas are developing into a formidable outfit

The SA men's cricket team have received plenty of flak in recent times, but their results on the field are getting better and better.

South Africa's cricket captain Dean Elgar talks with the team coach Mark Boucher during a practice session at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Under their leadership the Proteas' results have been impressive. Picture: Sanka Vidanagama / AFP
The Proteas have received so much criticism in recent years that it almost feels like they are now not getting enough credit for their sterling exploits over the last nine months. Their latest achievement may have just been a 1-1 stalemate against New Zealand, a team that has never won a series against South Africa, but, as ever, context is important. Their 198-run win this week in Christchurch was the most dramatic of comebacks considering how heavily they were hammered in the first Test. That was a largely indefensible performance, except for the fact that the team had to travel...

