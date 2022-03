So, the Sharks will have to soldier on, for now, without their world class centre Lukhanyo Am. It’s not ideal, but the good news is the Sharks captain’s move to Japan is only for a few weeks. And I can’t help but wonder why deals of this nature haven’t been sealed more often before, rather than unions losing a player permanently to an overseas team? This specific deal between the Sharks and Am, and the Kobe Steelers, is a smart one. It allows the player to move to a cash-rich league in Japan to earn a few additional bucks while...

So, the Sharks will have to soldier on, for now, without their world class centre Lukhanyo Am. It’s not ideal, but the good news is the Sharks captain’s move to Japan is only for a few weeks.

And I can’t help but wonder why deals of this nature haven’t been sealed more often before, rather than unions losing a player permanently to an overseas team?

This specific deal between the Sharks and Am, and the Kobe Steelers, is a smart one.

It allows the player to move to a cash-rich league in Japan to earn a few additional bucks while experiencing something new, and perhaps not play and train as intensely as would be the case with the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship.

Also, it allows the Sharks to properly try out someone else in a certain position, in this case outside centre.

Jeremy Ward is a classy player who just hasn’t had the opportunity of an extended run to really lay down a marker, but now is his chance. I’m sure he’ll be champing at the bit for the opportunity, so let’s see what he can do.

And, while the timing of Am going to Japan now is not great, with the Sharks on the up and having a number of home games to come in the URC, the bonus is that the World Cup winner will be back.

Makazole Mapimpi also had a spell in Japan not too long ago, so it seems the Sharks have figured out how to let players go, without losing them – something the other unions can possibly look at in future, too.

The Stormers could have possibly hung on to Pieter-Steph du Toit and the Lions could have maybe kept Kwagga Smith or Malcolm Marx if they’d negotiated deals such as Am’s, rather than losing those players permanently to Japanese clubs. It’s something I’m sure will now be considered in future.

Moving on to today’s and tomorrow’s URC games in South Africa, it’ll be interesting to see how the local teams go, playing on their own turf.

The Bulls have arguably the toughest of the matches today, against Munster, but I also think they have an opportunity to knock over the Irish team. Munster are missing a few players and they just haven’t been as sharp as they usually are, so the Bulls must take advantage of that and also use altitude to their benefit.

Tomorrow’s first game sees the Lions up against Cardiff, and phew, I just don’t know. I wish the Lions had shown up more recently for me to back them. Sure, they’re at home and also have altitude as an ally, but you just never know.

However, if the Lions are going to turn things around, this is their chance to do it and get back on track.

In Stellenbosch, in the late game tomorrow, the Stormers should have too much fire power for Zebre. I’m expecting them to play well and win well, and not even playing away from Cape Town should impact their performance.