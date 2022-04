Hats off to the Lions. They’ve turned their United Rugby Championship campaign around and deserve credit. It’s easy to be critical and ask hard questions when things go wrong, but we should also applaud progress, development and success when things go well. This column has been harsh on the Lions before, and rightly so, but in recent weeks the Joburg-based team have come good and played some decent rugby. So, well done to them. ALSO READ: Lions brace for Edinburgh in crunch URC clash Playing at home in familiar surroundings has been hugely beneficial to the Lions, and they’ve made...

Playing at home in familiar surroundings has been hugely beneficial to the Lions, and they’ve made playing at altitude count for them. But it has been the players, who’ve stood up and taken pride in their performances, that have impressed the most.

The Tshituka brothers Vincent and Emmanuel have been fantastic and the former man in particular has brought energy to the team. Vincent is a big player with a big engine and the momentum he generates rubs off on those around him. He, like Emmanuel, has performed consistently and that is always pleasing to see.

Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse has also returned from injury, and playing each week has helped him settle and become a rock at 10. He’s also been given freedom to play, rather than being forced to follow a specific plan, and has shown he’s a flyhalf for the future. If the Lions weren’t 100% sure about the identity of the man who’d fill the shoes of Elton Jantjies, they certainly know now.

Centre Burger Odendaal has also played his best rugby in a Lions jersey in the last few weeks and how odd that he start blossoming after announcing he will leave the team at the end of the current campaign to take up a position with Wasps in England. The Lions will miss him big time.

It leaves one wondering about where all these big performances were earlier in the year, when the Lions struggled so much against the local teams? Why do the chips have to be down, and possibly plenty of harsh words spoken, before players and teams start playing to their potential?

I also want to make special mention of young scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, who has had to wait patiently for quite a while to get the full backing of his coaches. He’s a real livewire and catalyst for so much of what the Lions do. To think he was a fullback just a few years ago and is now a rising star in the No 9 jersey shows what is possible when working with real talent.

The Lions have built up good confidence in recent weeks and it’s helped them flourish. They’re playing with intent and enthusiasm and must kick on.

What these results will have done though is wake up the opposition a bit and ensure they won’t take the Lions lightly. All of a sudden the Lions will have a target on their backs, so they’d better not rest on their laurels. It’s time to kick on and keep the winning momentum going.