I’m not at all surprised that Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said this week he is in no rush to name a squad ahead of the three-Test series against Wales in July. There is plenty time still and anyway, most of the guys who’re going to be in the squad still have franchise and club duties in the United Rugby Championship. Also, the majority of the squad will include players who’ve been part of the Bok set-up for a few years now and they shouldn’t take too much time to click and settle in again. However, one’s got to wonder if...

However, one’s got to wonder if Nienaber is perhaps a little uncertain about a few positions and players, hence the decision to delay the naming of his squad. But, I also think he’s being smart about it; he may have his eye on a few individuals and will use the URC knockout matches to help make up his mind.

Because, let’s be honest, it’s one thing for a player to make a bit of a name for himself in round-robin action and quite something else to do the business when the pressure is really on. And the pressure will be on in the URC quarterfinals next weekend.

Nienaber will then get a chance to see how some fringe players will go – when it matters most.

Here we think of the loose-forwards who so many observers think should be in the Bok squad, men like Marcell Coetzee, Elrigh Louw and Evan Roos.

While’s it’s true these men have performed well we mustn’t forget that we also have a bunch of loose-forwards not playing in South Africa who have done very well playing for the Bok over the last few years, and shouldn’t just be tossed away because we haven’t seen them in action.

Here I refer to Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kwagga Smith, Duane Vermeulen, Franco Mostert and a few others.

Nienaber knows what he has in the World Cup winners and British and Irish Lions slayers, so for someone new to get into the Bok squad they’re going to have to be very special and show what they can do when the heat is turned up.

But I’m sure that with a lot of Test rugby to be played in the coming months there will be place for a number of rising stars in the Bok squad. I’d love to get inside Nienaber’s head to know where he thinks South African rugby is lacking in quality depth at the moment.

For me, scrumhalf and flyhalf are two areas where we look a little thin. Does Nienaber rate Grant Williams and Jaden Hendrikse as potential future stars or are they likely to plug a few holes this year, and what about Manie Libbok and Jordan Hendrikse, they’ve both played some good rugby at URC level, but are they Test quality No 10s? Nienaber will hopefully answer these questions later on.

I also really feel strongly about giving some other players a bit of an extended run at 15. Warrick Gelant and Aphelele Fassi deserve a crack now, and a proper one at that.

Excitement is starting to build around the Boks again, and how awesome is that.