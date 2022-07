Springbok rugby fans will finally get to see their world champions in action – live at the stadium. And what a celebration we have in front of us. And the fact Loftus Versfeld is sold-out shows just how hungry the fans are to see the Boks play again. It is three years since the Boks won the World Cup in Japan and the first time the fans in South Africa will see them up close. Remember, the Boks didn’t play in 2020 when Covid hit the world and last year when Georgia visited here and for the series against the...

Hopefully the first Test “back” will be a big celebration and the Boks will really turn it on.

Key for them is to not get distracted by the whole occasion, because it’s going to be an emotional affair. The Boks need to be clinical and show why they are world champions and Lions beaters.

I like the team picked by Jacques Nienaber; and it should be way too strong for Wales, who have not been in great form in recent times. In fact, Wales have really struggled and if they don’t match the Boks up front in this three-Test series they’re going to be in big trouble.

I like the fact Elton Jantjies will get a start at 10, I like Damian Willemse at 15 and I think Franco Mostert at 7 are good calls. And with Willie le Roux on the bench, Nienaber has options at flyhalf — Jantjies enjoys playing against Wales and has always done well against them, Le Roux is able to slot in there later and even Willemse can have a run at 10.

Elrigh Louw and Salmaan Moerat will also get a taste of Test rugby which is pleasing, while Jasper Wiese has a chance to show why he is the first man in the long queue to take over from Duane Vermeulen at No 8. He’s been given first shot at it, and now needs to grab that chance.

Well-balanced Springbok team

It’s a very well-balanced Bok team and I suspect if they click they could cause havoc for Wales.

I’ve heard a few rumours in recent days that the Boks want to try a few new things on attack, which, if true, is encouraging because while they have been dominant and good, if there is one area where they could improve it is their attacking play. I certainly believe there is a lot more to come from this Bok team and hopefully over the next few months we’ll see more of them.

I’m predicting a Bok win by 15 or more points. I think the Bok forwards will be dominant and then hopefully we’ll see the backs unleashed.

Finally, a word on the Pumas winning the Currie Cup against Griquas last weekend. Well done to Jimmy Stonehouse and his men. After years of trying to get the Pumas recognised, Stonehouse finally tasted success. It is just reward for years of service, effort, dedication and commitment, so well done to Jimmy and his charges.