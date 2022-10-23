Tadu Nare scorches to another victory, retaining Grand Prix title

Wesley Botton

Ethiopian athlete Tadu Nare closed out her campaign in style, charging to another convincing victory at the sixth and final leg of the Spar Grand Prix women’s 10km road running series in Cape Town on Sunday.

While a group of eight athletes went with the early pace, Nare lifted the intensity and dropped more than half the pack before the halfway mark.

And though she technically had junior compatriot Selam Gebre and Namibian star Helalia Johannes for company, Nare was always in control and never looked to be in doubt for the win.

The lead pack at the 5km mark of the 2022 SPAR Grand Prix Tadu Nare (Ethiopia), Helalia Johannes (Namibia) and Selam Gebre (Ethiopia).#SPARGRANDPRIX pic.twitter.com/6z8SvtWxQF — SPAR Grand Prix (@SPARGrandPrix) October 23, 2022

She completed the race in 31:53, and though she had hoped to go faster after setting a course record of 31:28 at last year’s Cape Town leg, she was pleased to secure another victory.

In the process, she also retained her overall title in the lucrative series, raking in the most points in the overall campaign.

“I had planned to run under 31 minutes, and it did not go quite as planned, but I still came first so I’m happy with the outcome,” Nare said.

Further back, Gebre finished second in 32:18, holding off a challenge from former series winner Johannes, who took third place in 32:21.

Consistent performer Kesa Mlotsane was the first South African home, finishing fourth in 33:15 and crossing the line just one second ahead of compatriot Kyla Jacobs, who put up a fight to take fifth position in 33:16.