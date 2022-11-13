Fleetwood defends his Nedbank Golf Challenge title

Ken Borland

Tommy Fleetwood was well-served by his short game as he clinched a thrilling 40th Nedbank Golf Challenge on the final hole on Sunday, the seventh time the tournament has been won by the defending champion.

Fleetwood came from three shots behind in the final round, shooting a superb five-under-par 67 on Sunday to finish on 11-under-par. The Englishman won the previous Nedbank Golf Challenge with a score of 12-under-par 276, and so joined Seve Ballesteros (1983/84), David Frost (1989/90), Nick Price (1997/98), Ernie Els (1999/2000), Jim Furyk (2005/06) and Lee Westwood (2010/11) as back-to-back winners.

A brilliant 50-foot putt to within inches of the 18th hole earned Fleetwood his par, and victory, with Ryan Fox unable to get up-and-down from short of the greenside bunker, his bogey leaving him on 10-under-par.

Shubhanka Sharma bogeyed the 16th and 17th holes to finish on nine-under.