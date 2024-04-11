Sport

Home » Sport

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

11 Apr 2024

08:03 am

There’s no debate: Transgender athletes have an unfair advantage

When it comes to competitive sport, gender identity is irrelevant.

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas of the United States filed a lawsuit against World Aquatics earlier this year after she was banned from competing against biological women. Picture: Kathryn Riley/Getty Images/AFP

There's an ongoing debate around the world about transgender women competing in women's sports. Is it fair and should it be allowed? I feel like this entire issue could be resolved by people understanding and accepting the difference between the meaning of two words: 'gender' and 'sex'. Sex is biological. It's a word used to identify whether we were born male or female, which is crucial to acknowledge in terms of human reproduction. Gender is a social construct. It is used to determine where we feel we fit in as individuals in a society where having male or female characteristics…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

There’s an ongoing debate around the world about transgender women competing in women’s sports. Is it fair and should it be allowed?

I feel like this entire issue could be resolved by people understanding and accepting the difference between the meaning of two words: ‘gender’ and ‘sex’.

Sex is biological. It’s a word used to identify whether we were born male or female, which is crucial to acknowledge in terms of human reproduction.

Gender is a social construct. It is used to determine where we feel we fit in as individuals in a society where having male or female characteristics help us feel comfortable in our own skin.

Therefore, when it comes to competitive sport, gender identity is irrelevant. The divisions we use between men and women are based entirely on genetic sex.

Testosterone boost

Biologically, men produce more testosterone, which makes them stronger and faster. Women generally have less testosterone, and for that reason it’s unfair to expect them to compete against men.

There are arguments which can be made to defend transgender athletes participating against women.

The most common is that transgender women can undergo hormone treatment to reduce their testosterone levels.

The problem with that is those people have had the benefits of male genetics since puberty. Even their bones and ligaments have benefited, which helps when they’re lifting weights in the gym, as well as when they’re recovering from injuries.

So it’s not as simple as reducing testosterone production. It’s far more complicated than that.

Irrational debate

I support the rights of transgender people in our society and they should not be discriminated against for feeling comfortable in their own skin. But that has nothing to do with the divisions of sex in competitive sport.

When we talk about gender in sport, we’re not even having a rational debate. All that matters is biological sex, which can usually be determined by counting X and Y chromosomes (not always, but that’s a debate for another day).

Many sports federations have accepted this and have begun to stop transgender women from competing in the women’s category. Many have not, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) which oversees university sport in the United States where a lot of South African athletes are based.

Again, I want to make it clear, I support the rights of transgender people. But not when they want to compete in women’s sport.

They have an unfair advantage, regardless of how they identify, and this needs to be stopped.

Read more on these topics

Columns Transgender

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections ‘Leader or the heir?’- Mbalula ‘throws shade at Zuma and MK’ after election court victory
Business ‘Sars could attach your assets’ – expert warns owing taxpayers
Education ‘I don’t have money for groceries’- UJ Nsfas students hungry after being short changed by over R1.3K
Local Soccer Chiefs superfan Machaka slams Amakhosi coaches
Local News KZN police officers shoot and kill murder suspect

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe