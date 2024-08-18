UFC305: Dricus beats Adesanya to stay middleweight champion

The South African could now next fight in his homeland, as promised by the UFC leadership.

Dricus du Plessis completed the South African takeover of Perth as he retained his Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight title in devastating fashion at UFC 305 at the sold-out RAC Arena on Sunday.

Du Plessis submitted Nigeria’s former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a rear naked choke in the fourth round to stamp his authority on the division.

It was a see-saw battle in the first three rounds as both men stood up and traded punches and kicks.

Tap out

But ultimately it was Du Plessis’ wrestling prowess that put an end to the contest. A series of punches rocked the Nigerian and Du Plessis was quick to pounce, taking him to the ground with precision.

He then locked in the rear naked choke and Adesanya had no choice but to tap out and end the contest.

The victory could now see Du Plessis’ next title defense taking place in South Africa after UFC president Dana White said a victory would definitely bring the UFC to South Africa.

More to follow…