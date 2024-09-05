Sport

Home » Sport

Avatar photo

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

5 Sep 2024

11:39 am

Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei dies after being set on fire by boyfriend

It is believed the marathon runner sustained burns to 80 percent of her body.

Rebecca Cheptegei

Rebecca Cheptegei, in the gold vest, during the marathon at the world championships in Budapest last year. Picture: AFP

Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died after being set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya, Uganda’s Olympic Committee chief said on Thursday.

“We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei … following a vicious attack by her boyfriend,” Donald Rukare said in a post on X.

Cheptegei, 33, had sustained burns to 80 percent of her body, the acting head of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in the Rift Valley city of Eldorect where she was being treated, had told reporters on Tuesday.

“All her organs failed last night,” a medic at the facility told AFP Thursday.

Olympic marathon

Police had said a man named as Dickson Ndiema Marangach, identified as her partner, had allegedly doused Cheptegei with petrol and set her alight in an attack on Sunday at her home in Endebess in the western county of Trans-Nzoia.

The incident took place just weeks after Cheptegei had taken part in the marathon at the Paris Olympics, where she placed 44th.

Kenyan media had reported that one of Cheptegei’s daughters witnessed the assault at her mother’s home.

“He kicked me while I tried to run to the rescue of my mother,” Kenya’s The Standard reported her as saying.

“I immediately cried out for help, attracting a neighbour who tried to extinguish the flames with water, but it was not possible,” said the girl, who has not been named.

Marangach was also wounded in the incident, sustaining 30 percent burns on his body.

The assault comes two years after Kenyan-born athlete Damaris Mutua was found dead in Iten, a world-famous running hub in the Rift Valley.

And in 2021, record-breaking Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop, 25, was found stabbed to death at her home in Iten in 2021. Her estranged husband is on trial over her murder. He has denied the charges.

Latest figures from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics published in January 2023 found that 34 percent of women in the country had experienced physical violence since the age of 15.

Read more on these topics

athletics Paris 2024 Olympics

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Six escaped elephants seen making their way back to the park, says SANParks
South Africa Thembi Simelane won’t be shielded from VBS allegations, says her deputy [VIDEO]
News VBS: Limpopo ANC says will pay victims back with no cost to taxpayer
Opinion Pope Francis sparks debate on pets vs parenthood
Courts Labour Court upholds dismissal of Famous Brands’ employee over missing bag of sugar

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES