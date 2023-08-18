World Athletics Champs: Who to watch and when

Kyle Blignaut will have the SA team's first chance of earning a medal in the shot put on day one.

While the national team don’t realistically have the depth to return home with a record medal haul, they will be chasing some podium places at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, and they will be hoping to open their campaign with a bang this weekend.

From the first day of competition, South Africa’s top contenders will be looking to put up a fight against the global elite by tearing up the track.

The men’s 100m heats – featuring Akani Simbine, Shaun Maswanganyi and Benjamin Richardson – will be held in the late session on Saturday’s opening day, and if any of them are able to get that far, they will turn out in the final on day two.

World record holder Wayde van Niekerk will also be in action this weekend, competing in the men’s 400m heats on Sunday (day two).

Van Niekerk, who is joined in the one-lap heats by Zakithi Nene and Lythe Pillay, will be given a chance to rest between the rounds, and he will be hoping to remain in the hunt when the final is held on Thursday (day six).

Other events

In other events which feature some of the country’s leading athletes, Kyle Blignaut will be hoping to shine in the men’s shot put final on Saturday night; Antonio Alkana will be eager to make an impact in the 110m hurdles final on Monday night (day three); Ryan Mphahlele and Tshepo Tshite will be hoping to secure a place in the men’s 1 500m final on Wednesday (day five); and Marione Fourie and Taylon Bieldt will both want a lane in the women’s 100m hurdles final on Thursday (day six).

Closing out the campaign next weekend, other potential highlights include the men’s 200m final on Friday (day seven), with Shaun Maswanganyi, Luxolo Adams and Sinesipho Dambile all competing in the half-lap event, as well as the men’s 4x100m relay final on Saturday evening (day eight).

Provided she gets that far, middle-distance runner Prudence Sekgodiso will carry the SA squad’s last World Championship medal hope in the women’s 800m final on Sunday’s ninth and last day of competition.