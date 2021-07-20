Travel
Travel
Renate Engelbrecht
2 minute read
20 Jul 2021
9:47 am

Bobby van Jaarsveld’s travels (and abs) have everyone jealous

Renate Engelbrecht

Bobby van Jaarsveld says travelling to the Maldives, amidst Covid-19 restrictions, is easy.

Bobby van Jaarsveld. Picture: bobbyvanjaarsveld.com

Bobby van Jaarsveld and his family have recently returned from the Maldives and he says travelling there, during a time of Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown, was much easier than he expected.

In a recent Instagram post, he uttered his disappointment on having to return to lockdown after spending time in paradise, where no quarantine was needed and the only requirement was a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

ALSO READ: Karlien van Jaarsveld’s family expanded by homeless woman and baby

Fans have been following the Afrikaans singer and his family, who have certainly made the best of their time in the Maldives.

On his Instagram account, Bobby van Jaarsveld shared images of him cycling on the island, scuba diving with his family, enjoying waterside dining, indulging in a glass of beer (yet another reason for South Africans to be jealous), fishing, sipping cocktails and tanning in a proudly South African speedo.

He also shared footage of his diving experience in the Maldives, saying that diving was one of his favourite hobbies. He captioned one Instagram post by saying: “The biggest lesson I’ve learned from Covid is to live and really live in the now. Grateful for these unforgettable moments with my family.”

Bobby van Jaarsveld fishing in the Maldives
Bobby van Jaarsveld fishing in the Maldives. Image: Instagram

As their time ran out on the island, Bobby van Jaarsveld posted an image of him lounging on the beach with the caption: “Almost time to go home. From paradise to lockdown, almost like Zuma.”

Bobby van Jaarsveld not wanting to return to lockdown
A relaxed Bobby van Jaarsveld not wanting to return to lockdown. Image: Instgram

Bobby van Jaarsveld has been building his singing career since grade 11 and has won numerous awards. He has also been cast in Afrikaans movies like Liefling and As Jy Sing, and he has played in various theatre and musical productions. He is married to Anna Rheeders and together they have two sons, Sion and Leben, and a daughter named Armani.

South African Tourism: The foreseeable future grim, but there’s hope

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: SA records 10,139 new cases and 272 deaths
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

COVID-19

Zikalala 'deeply concerned' as KZN enters third wave
23 hours ago
23 hours ago
PREMIUM!

HEALTH

Covid increasing the cost of healthcare for all, and blocking NHI rollout
1 day ago
1 day ago

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: SA records 13,021 new cases and 238 deaths
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: SA records 10,139 new cases and 272 deaths
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

COVID-19

Zikalala 'deeply concerned' as KZN enters third wave
23 hours ago
23 hours ago
PREMIUM!

HEALTH

Covid increasing the cost of healthcare for all, and blocking NHI rollout
1 day ago
1 day ago

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: SA records 13,021 new cases and 238 deaths
2 days ago
2 days ago