5 things you must try at TAU Game Lodge

Renate Engelbrecht

Located close to Madikwe Game Reserve’s TAU gate, right on Botswana’s border, TAU Game Lodge is one of the most accessible lodges in the reserve, offering much more than meets the eye.

Adjacent to one of the reserve’s favourite watering holes, with rooms that overlook the water, you’re sure to spot much more than a croc or a kudu.

In fact, this is where the lions often come to libate and elephants – big and small – do their daily mud baths.

But viewing the Big 5 from your room is not all that it’s about at TAU.

Bring the kids

TAU Game Lodge’s team of friendly staff has a knack for knowing what kids want.

Although it is a romantic setting for a couple’s getaway, it’s also one of the most wonderful destinations to teach your children about nature and the wild.

Depending on the occupancy, you might be lucky enough to have a ranger and a vehicle all to yourselves, which means the children can join you on the daily game drives and you can even tweak the times a bit if need be.

With wake-up calls at five in the morning, spotting games on game drives, a swim in the pool and more, the kids are more than likely to end up falling asleep early at night, giving you a bit of couple’s time after all.

If there are many guests at the lodge during your visit, families can book a private game drive for themselves at an additional cost or parents can join the morning and afternoon drives while kids take part in the TAU Cubz Club activities, which normally work best over school holidays.

Elephants having a mud bath. Image: Renate Engelbrecht

Explore the pools

Apart from the lovely pool next to the lodge’s restaurant (which also overlooks the waterhole), there is another pool that is a little out of the public eye.

Located at a viewing lounge right at the end of the pathway leading to the rooms, you’ll find a lovely pool with daybeds and umbrellas, hidden away amidst tall grass and typical bushveld trees.

Here, you’ll see elephants walk past as if in slow motion and you’ll spot all kinds of insects like bright red dragon flies and screeching crickets – something not so common in the everyday life of a city dweller and certainly something worth exploring with children.

Of course, the lovely lit pool at the bar area also calls for a splash, whether it’s in the daytime or at night.

Those with children will also be happy to know that only a few steps away from this pool, there is an impressively large jungle gym that will keep little ones entertained for hours while parents indulge in a cocktail by the pool.

TAU’s impressive jungle gym. Image: Renate Engelbrecht

TAU Spa Oasis

Nothing comes close to a proper bush spa experience. Set amidst acacias, a couple of rondavel huts are home to TAU Spa Oasis.

TAU Spa Oasis. Image: Renate Engelbrecht

Spa therapist, Ntuma comes around during dinner, inviting guests to consider a spa treatment from the rather impressive spa menu.

From hydro treatments and massages options to grooming treatments, waxing and facial treatments – there is no doubt that you would find something that suits you.

The spa also offers wonderful packages like the 3-Hour Bliss, The Tau Spa Oasis Journey and the Stress-relieving Detoxifying Package or you can opt for a body treatment like an African Foot Ritual or a Coffee & Mint Body Wrap.

TAU Spa Oasis makes use of Africology products. Image: Renate Engelbrecht

Go on a game drive

When visiting a game lodge located in a remarkable reserve like Madikwe, game drives are a must.

At TAU Game Lodge, a morning and afternoon game drive are included in your stay and if you suffer from the fear of missing out, the suggestion is to make use of every and any opportunity you get to go on a game drive.

With professional field guides that are in constant contact with each other, the chances of you spotting lions, cheetah and even wild dogs at TAU are very good.

The Madikwe Game Reserve is also home to more than a thousand elephants, which means ellie-lovers will have a ball of a time.

Field guides like Israel (called KG in the field) and Ryan (whom they call Jack) become guests’ bushveld buddies over a cup of morning coffee in the bush or sunset drinks underneath a Shepherd’s Tree.

Game drives are a must at TAU Game Lodge. Image: Renate Engelbrecht

Come rain or shine, they are prepared for any kind of weather on the drives.

They know their shortcuts and they certainly know how to drive on slippery farm roads, while also ensuring their guests all have blankets for when the temperatures dip or raincoats for when the rain catches up with you.

TAU Game Lodge’s boma dining

South African cuisine is something every person – both locals and foreigners – needs to experience at least once in their life.

TAU Game Lodge has a way of making it a memorable experience by creating a lovely boma atmosphere with bon fires and buffets.

Also, don’t miss out on the welcoming drinks that are so true to the bush – a tot of Amarula to kick of an evening of divine dining.

If you happen to visit TAU Game Lodge over your birthday, you might be serenaded by the lovely staff at dinner, with cultural songs that will have every single guest humming along or tapping their feet to the beat.

You could even end up receiving a specially baked cake, which you can either take with you to the room, or dish out for the rest of the guests to celebrate with you.

Apart from the boma dinners, TAU Game Lodge’s restaurant lends itself for lovely al fresco dining too, boasting light lunches in the form of refreshing salads and other options. If you are a keen birder, be sure to bring your binos along as they often swoop and hover over the waterhole below.

TAU Game Lodge is a destination where you get to experience much of everything while truly getting the recharge you need.