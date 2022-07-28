5 reasons why Alaska could be the destination of 2022

Citizen Reporter

The travel sector’s revival is rapidly gaining momentum, and according to The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), both Europe and America taking centre stage.

As of January 2022, the Americas have undergone a whopping 97% improvement in traveller arrivals compared to January 2021.

Now, as the summer weather has stretched its way across the northern hemisphere, there’s plenty of talk about how certain countries and, more specifically, certain US states are likely to experience a record-breaking tourism season.

Countless travel experts are shining the spotlight on Alaska, especially considering how there are so many different ways to see, explore and experience this incredible area.

Renowned for its gigantic glaciers, abundant national parks and, of course the Northern Lights and midnight sun, Alaska is a nature-packed wonderland sure to impress even the most well-travelled visitor.

The even better news is that it’s possible to unpack the magic of this destination both on land and at sea.

The state happens to be a notable destination within the cruising industry, which fuels interest in local tourism.

“On April 23, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL)’s Norwegian Bliss kick-started the 2022 Alaskan cruise season from the Port of Seattle – the first of any cruise ship to visit Alaska this season, as well as the first of five NCL vessels to cruise The Last Frontier through October 2022,” says Nick Wilkinson, Regional Vice President Business Development Middle East and Africa for NCL.

Along with cruising, many travellers opt to explore Alaska via the state-owned ferry system, the Alaska Marine Highway ferry, which welcomes walk-on ferry travellers, as well as making it possible for travellers to bring their RV or car on board.

So, whether you’ll be cruising, hopping aboard a ferry or hitting the road in a comfortable RV (or a mix of all three), below are a few reasons why Alaska should definitely snag the top spot on your travel bucketlist for 2022 and beyond.

ALSO SEE: Data shows that South Africans still prefer Mauritius

5 reasons to visit Alaska

The Northern Lights and midnight sun

The Northern Lights and midnight sun are Alaska’s two most sought-after sights.

In order to see these natural phenomena in all their glory, travellers should plan to make their way to Fairbanks, the second largest city in Alaska and lovingly nicknamed ‘the Golden Heart of Alaska’.

Here, during the summer months, the sun shines 24 hours a day (hence the term the ‘midnight sun’) and, during ‘Aurora season’ taking place from late August to late April, it’s possible to set one’s sights on the colourful Northern Lights (aurora borealis) as they weave and pulsate through the clear night sky.

Be sure to keep your finger on the pulse of the Fairbanks online Aurora Tracker for up-to-the-minute weather/daylight details and viewing predictions.

The wonderful wildlife

America’s largest state is enthusiastically celebrated for its stunning landscapes, but it’s true that its wildlife diversity is just as impressive.

Travellers keep their eyes peeled for sightings of caribou, grizzlies and black bears when trekking through the sprawling national parks.

However, if it’s adorable sea otters, harbour seals and friendly orcas they’re after, there’s no better viewing platform than onboard a cruise ship.

“The waters surrounding Alaska are swarming with marine life, and a cruise ship allows our guests to responsibly get up close and personal with these amazing creatures as they dart in and out of the ocean.

“Keen birders can also spot birds of prey soaring above, including the majestic US national bird, the bald eagle,” said Wilkinson.

ALSO SEE: A Greece holiday with venues fit for Greek god

The gargantuan glaciers

When most people hear ‘Alaska’ mentioned in a conversation, their minds almost immediately go to the state’s sun-lit glaciers.

In fact, over 5% of the state are covered in them, with only around 1% of these craggy ice formations actually named.

That equates to approximately 100 000 glaciers in total and 128 times more glacial coverage than the rest of the country combined.

The Mendenhall Glacier, Byron Glacier, Hubbard Glacier and Matanuska Glacier are all on the list of must-sees.

Travellers who aren’t satisfied with staying on the sidelines will love the fact that they’re allowed to walk right up to touch the face of some of the best-known glaciers.

The Matanuska Glacier is the biggest roadside ice formation (almost 6.5km wide at its terminus) accessible by touch – join a glacial hike for an even closer encounter with this icy goliath.

The outdoor activities

There’s no denying that Alaska is a nature lover’s playground. Not only are fans of the great outdoors encircled by jaw-dropping natural wonders, but they’re also spoilt for choice when it comes to opportunities to fully immerse themselves in said wonders!

From adrenalin-inducing glacial hikes (as highlighted above) to leisurely kayaks across mirror-like lakes and classic skiing holidays, there’s something on the menu for every type of traveller regardless of whether they’re in search of thrills or stress relief.

ALSO SEE: 10 budget beating experiences to try in the Cape Town CBD

The seafood

Speaking of menus, Alaska definitely isn’t only reserved for the outdoorsy. Foodies from far and wide also flock to ‘The Great Land’ to sample its fresh seafood.

Alaska is home to hundreds of different species of fish, which means there’s endless diversity to choose from when filling up one’s plate.

Salmon lovers can visit Ketchikan, also known as the “Salmon Capital of the World”.

Of course, aside from local fishy favourites like smoked rainbow trout, deep-fried halibut and rockfish tacos, restaurant goers should also look out for other Alaskan delicacies when exploring the state’s cuisine.

For example, flavourful reindeer sausage is an Alaskan street food that also works as a fantastic brekkie hunger buster when paired with a fried egg and a slice of toast generously slathered in butter.

Nature is certainly calling after a long time spent under lock and key as a result of pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

And there’s no better way to embrace it wholeheartedly than with a visit to ‘The Last Frontier’ and its enthralling land and marine marvels.