Travel

Home » Travel

The world’s most searched spiritual destinations revealed [Pics]

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

16 minute read

28 Mar 2025

11:17 am

Japan's Kyoto topped the list with more than 7.1 million annual search queries.

spiritual travel destinations

Mont Saint Michel, France. Picture: iStock

The rise in spiritual tourism continues as more travellers seek destinations that deepen their connection to faith, heritage, and history.

Recent research by Psychic World analysed global search data, revealing the most searched spiritual destinations around the globe.

The platform gathered data from 50 high-profile spiritual destinations, analysing their monthly search volume using Ahrefs Keyword Explorer.

The annual global search volume was calculated by multiplying the monthly figures by 12. The final list ranks the top 15 destinations based on search interest as of March 2025.

Renowned celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigham highlighted that there are various reasons people are tapping into spiritual travel.

“Spiritual travel destinations are decided on in many different ways, and for a myriad of reasons, by various spirituality seekers.

“Some seekers travel to historically significant locations to feel close to cultures or figures they admire and revere, as they are moved by mythologies, old tales, and mythical figures.”

ALSO READ: Best family adventure guide in South Africa for this long weekend

Top 5 most searched spiritual destinations in the world

Kyoto, Japan

Topping the list is Kyoto, Japan, with more than 7.1 million annual searches. The city, often referred to as Japan’s spiritual heart, is home to more than 2 000 temples and shrines.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megumi Masaki (@megumi.masaki)

Mont Saint Michel, France

Mont Saint Michel, an island commune in France, ranks second with 6.8 million annual searches. Surrounded by tidal waters, this stunning landmark has been a pilgrimage site for centuries. Visitors are captivated by its mix of history, spirituality, and natural beauty, especially during high tide when it is cut off from the mainland.

Rishikesh, India

Rishikesh, often called the yoga capital of the world, attracts over 6.3 million searches each year. Located in the foothills of the Himalayas along the sacred Ganges River, it is a centre for yoga, meditation, and spiritual growth.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India (@rishikesh.official)

Vatican City, Italy

Vatican City, the heart of Christianity, ranks fourth with over 6.3 million searches each year. It is home to the beautiful St Peter’s Basilica and the famous Sistine Chapel, which houses some of the finest Renaissance art and architecture in the world.

Montserrat, Spain

With its stunning cliffs and rich religious history, Montserrat in Spain attracts over 4.4 million searches annually. The mountain has been a sacred site for centuries, with pilgrimages dating back to Roman times.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dillon (@ponderingadventurer)

Other destinations

NOW READ: Karoo captures your soul hot, harsh, unforgiving – yet uniquely beguiling

Share this article

Read more on these topics

International Travel travelling

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: So what if there is a shack in the back?
News Human trafficking: ‘Sophisticated’ syndicates operating with government assistance
News Ntshavheni says AfriForum admitted farm murder stats are accurate, Kriel accuses her of lying
Courts Did Kelly ask Joshlin where Joshlin was the day she disappeared?
News Ramaphosa warns of scheme by water mafia

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp