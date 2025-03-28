The world’s most searched spiritual destinations revealed [Pics]

Japan's Kyoto topped the list with more than 7.1 million annual search queries.

The rise in spiritual tourism continues as more travellers seek destinations that deepen their connection to faith, heritage, and history.

Recent research by Psychic World analysed global search data, revealing the most searched spiritual destinations around the globe.

The platform gathered data from 50 high-profile spiritual destinations, analysing their monthly search volume using Ahrefs Keyword Explorer.

The annual global search volume was calculated by multiplying the monthly figures by 12. The final list ranks the top 15 destinations based on search interest as of March 2025.

Renowned celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigham highlighted that there are various reasons people are tapping into spiritual travel.

“Spiritual travel destinations are decided on in many different ways, and for a myriad of reasons, by various spirituality seekers.

“Some seekers travel to historically significant locations to feel close to cultures or figures they admire and revere, as they are moved by mythologies, old tales, and mythical figures.”

Top 5 most searched spiritual destinations in the world

Kyoto, Japan

Topping the list is Kyoto, Japan, with more than 7.1 million annual searches. The city, often referred to as Japan’s spiritual heart, is home to more than 2 000 temples and shrines.

Mont Saint Michel, France

Mont Saint Michel, an island commune in France, ranks second with 6.8 million annual searches. Surrounded by tidal waters, this stunning landmark has been a pilgrimage site for centuries. Visitors are captivated by its mix of history, spirituality, and natural beauty, especially during high tide when it is cut off from the mainland.

Rishikesh, India

Rishikesh, often called the yoga capital of the world, attracts over 6.3 million searches each year. Located in the foothills of the Himalayas along the sacred Ganges River, it is a centre for yoga, meditation, and spiritual growth.

Vatican City, Italy

Vatican City, the heart of Christianity, ranks fourth with over 6.3 million searches each year. It is home to the beautiful St Peter’s Basilica and the famous Sistine Chapel, which houses some of the finest Renaissance art and architecture in the world.

Montserrat, Spain

With its stunning cliffs and rich religious history, Montserrat in Spain attracts over 4.4 million searches annually. The mountain has been a sacred site for centuries, with pilgrimages dating back to Roman times.

Other destinations

