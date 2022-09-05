Now is the time, take advantage of SA’s Tourism ‘Black Friday’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

There was a time when international travellers sustained South Africa’s tourism for decades, however this is slowly changing, one of the few good things brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tourism department launched Tourism Month on 4 September, and it’s a call for citizens to see their country like they never have seen it before. Speaking at the San Heritage in !Khwa Ttu in the Western Cape, Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu praised locals for saving the tourism market.

Fighting the natural elements of wind and cold weather during her speech, Sisulu gave attendees impressive figures showcasing the bounce back of tourism.

In the first half of the year, South Africa recorded year-to-date international arrivals of 2.3 million people. An increase of 147% when compared to the same period last year.

African land markets are still the key driver of arrivals into South Africa, having contributed close to 1.7 million tourist arrivals between January and June 2022.

Launching Tourism Month in the Western Cape is part of a campaign to “find peace” in the province. It’s in conjunction with Travel Week, the “black Friday” of tourism which occurs from 5 -11 September. It’s an array of locations across the country taking part, as they offer affordable rates in accommodation, leisure activities and much more.

As some traders and business owners will offer up to 50% off their services.

The goal is to make provincial departments and key stakeholders partake, in hopes of reaping the rewards of a large number of visitors. Sisulu says they need to increase local tourism, sustain and increase job opportunities and hire more citizens.

!Khwa Ttu

Having been taken on a tour of !Khwa Ttu, learning about the San people, southern Africa’s first people, visitors will gain knowledge about their origins, dialect, and how they have survived many challenges to keep their culture.

Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu at !Khwa Ttu Heritage Site in the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied

The San Heritage Site is a must-see during a visit to the province. Since it opened in 2006, it has seen over 20 000 visitors, one can not ignore the importance of the San people.

Club Mykonos, Langebaan

Having been given a tour around the province by SA Tourism, broad aspects of what to do and where to go, Club Mykonos is not only for the young and those looking for a party, it’s surprisingly very family-oriented as well. The well-equipped apartments are spacious, modern and accessible, including self-catering.

There is a pool, endless views of Langebaan’s beach, and a nearby restaurant and casino.

Mykonos is a Greek island in the Aegean Sea. Club Mykonos is inspired by this from interior and exterior. From the chunky pebble outdoor flooring, the colours blues, white, and bright coloured buildings are all over the location.

Gold Restaurant, Cape Town

Locals tend to avoid the “touristy” experiences because we have a perception we are well versed in our culture and history, which is not necessarily the case. So Gold Restaurant, an African cuisine-themed restaurant in Cape Town, wouldn’t have been a chosen stop for many.

This was the perception I had. However I was pleasantly surprised, it is a very interactive and lively place, as we got the chance to play the djembe drums to match our host’s expertise.

The food comes in droves, just like any African household you will be well fed. It consists of 14 African dishes, a food fest as the menu takes you from Tanzania to Zambia, Kenya to South Africa and Mozambique.

From Springbok curry to Kenyan Irio, which are patties made from spinach, maize meal, peas and corn, a common dish in the country – your senses will be taken across the continent.

Gold Restaurant is not gourmet but made with love and that’s the point. It’s an opportunity to sit back and enjoy the African sounds, performances and meet people from across the world.

Darling Olives and wine

A trip to the Western Cape wouldn’t be completed without a taste of the province’s renowned wine. About an hour’s drive from central Cape Town is Darling Olives, a farm that harvests its own range of olives and wines.

Darling Olive Tasting in the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied

The tasting was different as we tried all their products, from green olives to white wines, red, dried olives and olive paste.

The tasting was informative as the clear favourites were the olive and chilli chutney and olive pastes.