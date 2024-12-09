Must-have travel items this festive season: Tips from well-travelled Jovenchi K and Danny Painter

Ready, pack, and go!

Many people are gearing up for much-anticipated travel adventures this festive season.

Social media travel influencer John Kalanje, popularly known as Jovenchi K, and radio personality Danny Painter, who recently returned from a life-changing trip to Abu Dhabi, shared their ultimate travel essentials for both domestic and international journeys with The Citizen lifestyle.

With these expert-suggested essentials, your festive travels will be as enjoyable and hassle-free as possible.

Whether you’re heading out solo or with loved ones, pack smart, embrace the adventure, and make every moment count.

Here’s what they recommend to make your festive travels seamless and enjoyable.

Jovenchi K’s festive travel must-haves

E-SIM Card

Staying connected is key, especially in a new place. Jovenchi suggests an e-SIM card to ensure smooth communication with friends, family, or tour guides.

“An e-SIM card can keep you connected to tour guides, friends, and family with ease. It is a convenient way to stay updated and share your travel moments in real time.”

Power Bank

Don’t let a low battery ruin your travel experience. A reliable, multi-plug power bank can keep your devices charged, ensuring you don’t miss capturing those picture-perfect moments.

“Capturing memories requires power! A reliable, multi-plug power bank ensures your devices are always charged, so you don’t miss a moment, whether snapping photos or navigating through your destination.”

Copy of Identification

Having a copy of your ID is essential for both safety and convenience, especially if you misplace your belongings.

“Having a copy of your ID on hand is essential for both local and international travel. It is helpful for emergencies and if you misplace your belongings, as it makes it easier for people to assist you.”

International Multi-Adapter

Power sockets vary across countries, so a universal adapter is a must for charging your devices wherever you go.

“A universal multi-adapter is a must. This way, you will be prepared to charge your phone, laptop, and other electronics wherever you go.”

Small Self-Care Kit

Jovenchi highlighted that a self-care kit with essentials like allergy meds, motion sickness pills, and anti-diarrhoeal medication can be a lifesaver, especially in unfamiliar climates or food environments.

“Travelling exposes us to new climates, foods, and other factors that can affect our health. Packing a small kit with essentials such as allergy meds, motion sickness pills, and anti-diarrhoeal medication can help you handle any unexpected discomfort along the way.”

Sunscreen

For South Africa’s summer season, Jovenchi K said sunscreen is a non-negotiable item, keeping you protected from the sun’s rays while enjoying outdoor festivities.

Card Payments Over Cash

Jovenchi K recommends opting for card payments or online transactions to keep finances safe and minimise the risk of theft.

He added: “It is a smart choice that not only reduces the risk of theft but also offers convenience and peace of mind during your travels.”

Danny Painter’s Go-To Travel Items:

The Jacaranda FM radio host and experienced traveller also shared her own tried-and-true essentials.

Fisherman’s Friend Mints

For Danny, these mints are a go-to for fresh breath, tired voices, and even managing anxiety.

“Any time I feel anxious I pop one, and the potency of the mint distracts me from my anxiety in the airport, on a flight, or in a new place.”

Headphones

Danny said she preloads playlists inspired by her travel destination, allowing her to immerse herself in the place before she even arrives.

“Whether you are in-ear or over-ear, pods or wires, it doesn’t matter – music makes all the difference. Also, 10/10 better than a crying baby on a plane.”

iPad

An iPad is a lightweight alternative to a laptop, ideal for reading, watching movies, or even editing photos and videos.

“I downloaded the Kindle app and the Netflix app and can edit all of my videos and audio on it. It’s easier to carry than a laptop and great to read all of the books, instead of deciding which ones to take and then where to pack them.

“Download your movies and books before you leave, and you are set for a delay, a layover, lonely hotel rooms – whatever it is, you have distraction and entertainment.

“As an avid reader, it is so much easier to have all my books, my emails, and everything I need in one place. I also use it to take notes and journal my travels.”

Emotional support hoodie

A warm hoodie is Danny’s travel comfort item, perfect for chilly flights, unexpected cold snaps, or just for a bit of cosiness.

“Even when travelling to a warm place, I always have to have an emotional support hoodie – for the plane, for a chilly night, or just when I need a little bit of comfort. I have two that I rotate, and they’ve seen the world while keeping me warm and safe!”

Chilli Sauce

Danny carries a small bottle of Tabasco to add a dash of flavour to plane food.

“I need my chilli sauce, and the baby Tabasco bottles are perfect for going through airports and for making aeroplane food better!”

An open mind

According to Danny, embracing the unknown and allowing room for spontaneity often leads to the most memorable travel experiences..

“If you plan too much and don’t allow for a little bit of play, you may miss some truly magical moments. And if you forget something, need something, or lose something, pretty much everywhere in the world has a shop! Just pack your bag and go as often as you can!”

