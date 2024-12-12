Trade and Industry ministry spent R10m on flights in six months, Tau reveals

The ministry's support staff accounted for international travel costs of R2.9 million.

Nearly R10 million has been spent on flights for the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Competition in just six months.

This figure was disclosed by Trade Minister Parks Tau in response to a parliamentary question.

Tau provided a breakdown of official travel expenses for himself, his two deputy ministers, and the ministry’s support staff since he assumed office in July.

ActionSA MP Dereleen James had requested details on the purpose, justification, destinations, and costs of all official travel, including expenses for transport, accommodation, meals, and other incidentals.

Breakdown of travel expenditures

According to Tau, the total expenditure on international and domestic travel for the ministry amounts to R7 million (R7 023 175.88) and R2.5 million (R2 543 404.07), respectively, totalling R9.5 million (R9 566 579.95).

The detailed breakdown shows that Tau’s international and domestic travel expenses were R2.5 million (R2 573 973.06) and R135 341.83, respectively.

Deputy Minister Andrew Whitfield’s international travel expenses totalled R673 339.55, while his domestic travel costs amounted to R369 147.45.

Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi incurred international travel expenses of R852 228.25 and domestic travel costs of R639 426.47.

Support staff accounted for international travel costs of R2.9 million (R2 923 635.02) and domestic travel expenses of R1.3 million (R1 399 488.22.)

The Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition’s (DTIC) annual report shows that R58 million (R58 139 000) was spent on travel and subsistence in the 2023/2024 financial year, an increase from R50.8 million (R50 873 000) in the 2022/2023 fiscal year.

Of the 2023/2024 expenditure, R37.8 million (R37 814 000) was for local travel, and R20.3 million (R20 325 000) was for foreign travel

At least R6 million went towards prepayments to travel agencies.

Tau’s justification for travel

Minister Tau explained that the international trips were essential for fulfilling the DTIC’s core mandate.

The minister highlighted that the trips undertaken since he assumed office aimed to promote African trade, investment, and industrialisation, as well as to engage with major trading partners.

Additional purposes included attending meetings of international organisations, where South Africa holds membership and advocating for investment in the country.

“Travel is either at the request of the president, particularly for state visits, or through our membership of global structures where South Africa’s interests have to be defended or advanced (for example, in the World Trade Organisation), or meetings with investors,” he said in the parliamentary reply.

Notably, Tau joined President Cyril Ramaphosa’s delegation to China for a state visit on 2 September.

He also led a delegation to the United States for the 21st African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) Forum in July.

DTIC budget allocation

For the 2024/2025 financial year, the DTIC was allocated a budget of R30.1 billion.

Tau informed Parliament that the largest portion — 48.7% — was earmarked for the incentives program.

This was followed by allocations for sector programs, transformation, and competition, which received nearly 30% of the budget.

