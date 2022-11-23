Alarming increase in rabies cases

Londiwe Xulu

Veterinarians around Mkhambathini Municipality have seen an alarming increase in positive cases of rabies since October.

One of the vets said they were seeing positive rabies cases in dogs and cats.

He added there were also concerns over positive cases of rabies in sheep.

According to statistics on the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development website, there were 21 more rabies cases recorded between November 7 until the latest update, between November 16 and 17.

The rabies hotspot areas are Inchanga, Verulam and Tongaat, which are all under eThekwini, and Simbithi in KwaDukuza, on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

There were also positive cases found in the Msunduzi and uMshwathi municipalities.

Hayfields Veterinary Hospital on Monday shared a Facebook post warning residents about the spike and urged residents to vaccinate their cats and dogs against rabies.

It said it is a legal requirement that all cats and dogs over the age of 12 weeks must be vaccinated against rabies.

Spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Mack Makhathini, said there was a very concerning inland movement of rabies into Hammarsdale and uMgungundlovu District.

Makhathini said the vaccinations for rabies was low which was one of the reasons for the increase.

He added the vaccination drives have been hampered by the department’s vehicles being hijacked, especially in eThekwini.

He added they had limited staff, who were also busy with other diseases such as foot and mouth disease.