Attack on KZN healthcare workers condemned

Nosipho Gumede

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has appealed to communities not to attack healthcare workers, or destroy public property because it deprives communities of much-needed healthcare services and resources that are meant to provide assistance to them.

This follows the recent attacks on mobile healthcare workers and the destruction of three vehicles, in the Magogo area, near Nkandla, on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the statement released by the MEC, a health inspector, who was travelling to Monyane Clinic in Nkandla, was abducted and held hostage by angry protesters about 500 m from the clinic on Thursday.

He and three female colleagues were blocked and forcibly removed from the vehicle, which was then extensively damaged.

The man was subsequently freed after about three hours.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a nurse had to pay her last R300 to a group of assailants in order to save the life of a colleague, who had a tyre put around his neck by men who were threatening to douse him with petrol and set him alight, in the Umzinyathi District,

It is alleged that the mobile health teams were en-route to various mobile health clinic points in the Umzinyathi District, when they were forced off the road by unknown gun-wielding men in a Toyota Quantum. The mobile health teams, which included women, were assaulted, robbed of their valuables, sworn at, and asked by the men, ‘how are you working while we’re unemployed?’

The statement added that the men set one of the vehicles alight and smashed the windows of two others.

The highly-traumatised staff members are receiving counselling.

Meanwhile, the MEC said in another unrelated incident, also on Thursday, police had to use teargas to disperse a crowd who had thrown stones and threatened staff at the Cato Manor community health centre in Durban, during a service-delivery protest.

The crowd had burnt tyres and trash at the entrance of the healthcare facility.

Some staff members, as well as healthcare users, had to receive medical treatment for teargas inhalation, while others were forced to stop working and leave during the fracas, which caused a lot of panic.

She said these incidents are a serious setback to efforts to make healthcare accessible to everyone, including those in the rural areas.